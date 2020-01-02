{{featured_button_text}}
County Commission

Associate Commissioner Patrick Mullins, left, reads the 2019 air quality report during the St. Francois County Commission meeting Tuesday. Also pictured are Associate Commissioner Gay Wilkinson and County Clerk Kevin Engler.

 MARK MARBERRY, Daily Journal

The St. Francois County Commission met for the last time in 2019 on the last day of 2019 and discussed the county’s air quality.

Associate Commissioner Patrick Mullins updated the county on the air quality closeout report for 2019.

“In 2008, the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission (RPC) created the Air Quality Committee,” he said. “It was established in response to National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) that reduced allowable levels of ground level ozone from 84 parts per billion (ppb) to 75 ppb.

"It’s comprised of elected officials from Iron, Madison, Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, St. Francois, Perry and Ste. Genevieve Counties.”

There are two ozone air quality monitors within the seven counties involved. One is located in Ste. Genevieve County near Bonne Terre and the other is in Perry County.

“Both monitors are in compliance with the air standards for 2019,” Mullins said. “We want to continue to be listed as attainment. Attainment simply means that any new development or modification to an existing facility must meet Best Available Control Technology (BACT) standards for an air permit to be issued.”

According to Mullins, St. Francois County is not creating large amounts of ozone. St. Francois County has been attempting to promote good manufacturing practices and prevent ozone from forming.

“Some of the data we presented in the past, for volatile organic compounds, [what the] EPA identifies from climate sources total for seven counties in the RPC is less than what the Ford Motor Company in Kansas City produced. For nitrogen, the Thomas Hill Center, which is in Randolph County, they emit more nitrogen than all of the seven-county RPC.”

Mullins quoted statistics from a study estimating projected compliance costs for new regulations for the years 2017-2040.

“The cost for Missouri is an average of a $700 drop in average household consumption per year,” he said. “[It would be] $886 million for residents to own and operate their vehicles from 2017-2040, and $9 billion in total compliance for those years. We want to continue to keep it at the 70 ppb standard.”

Associate Commissioner Gay Wilkinson added, “It’s important to me that we remain in attainment, we don’t have to do emissions testing for vehicle inspections, we don’t believe we’re a problem, we don’t want to be subject to all of that too.”

An audience member asked if this would help in attracting more manufacturing to the area.

“Absolutely,” said Mullins. “If there’s less restrictions … we are more open to bring manufacturing in than some of the areas that are listed as non-attainment.”

County Clerk Kevin Engler added, “We fought that for years, not being in that non-attainment area. When you have Siegel-Roberts [SRG], anything that emits anything has to be regulated. Their flow has to be counted in there.

"[In your attainment area], any factory that you bring in causes you to go above it, then you’ve got problems. [The St. Louis] attainment area is a lot stricter, so we probably couldn’t have had SRG which employs over 500 people, because of the restrictions of being in that attainment area. In industrial recruiting, you have to show that your attainment levels are reasonable.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

