Old County Mart being demolished in Park Hills

Demolition of the old County Mart grocery store building has been underway this year in Downtown Park Hills.

City workers have been hard at work clearing the building’s interior and hauling out its contents in preparation for the demolition of the city-owned structure.

The city agreed to purchase the property in June 2020 for $100,000, making annual $25,000 payments for four years. The city council plans to clear the parcel of the deteriorating building and potentially use the space during future community events.

The building has been vacant since 2007 when the business relocated into its present-day location on the adjacent property and was rebranded as Country Mart. The store was rebranded again in 2020 after the grocery store chain was acquired by Harps Food Stores.

City Administrator Mark McFarland explained that demolition efforts began after a Cape Girardeau company completed asbestos abatement. The city paid $26,000 for the asbestos abatement services.

After the asbestos was removed, McFarland said the Missouri Department of Natural Resources had to reinspect the building for any loose asbestos before the demolition could proceed.

The 23,547 square foot building was constructed in 1970, and original owner William “Bill” Dugal opened Dugal’s Big Star at the location. The business would later become a Piggly Wiggly brand grocery store in 1990.

A year later, in November 1991, the supermarket opened for business as County Mart. The grocery store featured a deli, bakery, and video department at the time. The first store manager was Joe Pogue, who cut the ceremonial ribbon at the store’s grand opening.

Throughout its many years, the store served the community in many ways. It was a convenient place to get everything from food items, household necessities, and even movie rentals. Patrons could sit and enjoy coffee or meals in the deli area. Area residents could also pay their utility bills at the store.

The business hosted multiple fundraising efforts for school trips and Project Graduations over the years. Students would often collect donations at the entrance or bag groceries for tips in hopes of raising money for their causes.

With no new tenants since the mid-2000s, the building fell into a state of disrepair after sitting vacant for more than a decade. City officials have been making steady efforts to beautify the Downtown area and address derelict properties, leading to the decision of tearing down the County Mart building so the property could be better utilized in serving the community.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.