On the job more than 40 years

They’ve both also volunteered with the fire department.

Hedgecorth didn’t plan on sticking around this long.

“When I first started working, I was going to work here for a while and then maybe kind of gain experience and move on down the road,” he said. “But when you get comfortable, that's what happens.”

When it comes to any questions Bryan or any city employees have about anything that’s happened in Desloge, especially if it’s public works or water related, they go find Blane or Hedgecorth.

“It's like a walking history of Desloge,” Bryan said. “They've seen so many things.”

Blane’s mind is a vault of information, he added.

“I don’t think the guy has forgotten one thing ever in his life,” Bryan explained. “And he can recall it in detail. He has stored away knowledge about what's above ground and underground in the city. And he can pretty much point you to it.”

And Hedgcorth’s work ethic is like no other.

“If you need to get something done, if you want to get something done, Scott’s the go-to,” he said.

Bullock has been police chief for almost 26 years.