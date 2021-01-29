On the job more than 40 years

Things in Desloge were a lot different 40 years ago.
Harry Ward was mayor. Mom and pop stores like Ransom’s Market and Matthews Grocery were still around. Rooms could still be rented at the Desloge Inn. You couldn’t grab a burger at McDonald’s or any fast food restaurant, for that matter. And the business district situated around Walmart was yet to be developed.
But you could still find three familiar faces — James “Jebo” Bullock, Blane Adams, and Scott Hedgcorth — serving the Desloge community as employees of the city. Just maybe with a few less white or gray hairs.
Police Chief Bullock just celebrated his 40th anniversary on Jan. 23 with the city. Adams and Hedgecorth, who work with the water department, have been with the city for more than 40 years. Adams will hit 43 years in July and Hedgecorth hits 41 years on Tuesday.
While looking into updating the city’s longevity pay, City Administrator Dan Bryan noticed the impressive numbers and decided to get the three together — one more reluctantly than the others — to recognize them for their dedicated service.
“We will never see this amount of years of service for a municipality in the same room probably ever again,” Bryan said. “People just don't stick with it for 40 plus years. It's really a unique thing.”
When Bullock started out as an officer, the police department had four officers and worked in small building across from the library, where the vape shop is now. He didn’t even have any experience when he started.
“I’d never been to any kind of police training at all,” he explained. “But when I was hired, you had to acquire your basic training within the first year that you worked.”
They filled out reports by hand or with a manual typewriter.
“Now we have the ability to write reports right from the car with a computer,” he added. “Technology has been probably the biggest advancements in police work from the time I started until now.”
There were also a lot more bars in the Desloge then. And bar fights.
“Those were pretty predominant back in the day,” Bullock said. “Because we had quite a few but now we don't. You would think it would have went the other way. But in all honesty, we don't have the bars we used to have.”
Blane and Hedgecorth both started out with the street department before moving to water about 10 years ago.
When Blane started, that had just one dump truck for snow removal and one “antiquey” salt spreader for the winter, according to Hedgecorth.
“It was kind of bare bones on the equipment,” he added.
They’ve both also volunteered with the fire department.
Hedgecorth didn’t plan on sticking around this long.
“When I first started working, I was going to work here for a while and then maybe kind of gain experience and move on down the road,” he said. “But when you get comfortable, that's what happens.”
When it comes to any questions Bryan or any city employees have about anything that’s happened in Desloge, especially if it’s public works or water related, they go find Blane or Hedgecorth.
“It's like a walking history of Desloge,” Bryan said. “They've seen so many things.”
Blane’s mind is a vault of information, he added.
“I don’t think the guy has forgotten one thing ever in his life,” Bryan explained. “And he can recall it in detail. He has stored away knowledge about what's above ground and underground in the city. And he can pretty much point you to it.”
And Hedgcorth’s work ethic is like no other.
“If you need to get something done, if you want to get something done, Scott’s the go-to,” he said.
Bullock has been police chief for almost 26 years.
“When I started here, my intention was to get into law enforcement and to maybe move on to some other form of law enforcement,” he explained. “But after I got here and got started here, I kind of fell in love with the city of Desloge and made up my mind early on that I would become chief in the city of Desloge. And, of course, at that point in time, I had the hopes of finishing here but never did really think that it would come to. That's not really usual in this business.”
When asked by Bryan if he could think of anyone else in St. Francois County that has been active in law enforcement longer, Bullock said know of anyone.
“The closest one that I know of is the Sheriff (brother Dan Bullock),” Bullock added. “And he'll be 40 years this year, but it’ll be like in September, October, somewhere in that area … And my other little brother, Chris, is at 35 years.”
They’ve seen a lot of people come and go in Desloge over the years. And some of their coworkers weren’t even born when they started working for the city.
“When I looked at Blane’s hire date, my immediate thought was, ‘I was three years old when Blane started working here,’” Bryan said. “It really put it in perspective for me and I'm really grateful to be able to work with these guys.”
Their pride in the work they are doing for one municipality is rare, he added.
“It's just an honor to work with all these guys and to be around someone who's worked in law enforcement for so many years,” Bryan said. “It's really remarkable.”
