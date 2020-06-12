One new COVID-19 case in SFC

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in St. Francois County as Missouri prepares to enter Phase 2 of reopening and attempts to return to a sense of normalcy.

As of noon on Friday, there have been a total of 49 cases of COVID-19 reported since March 22, in St. Francois County. Out of the 49 cases of the virus, eight patients have required hospitalization. Six cases are active.

Cases are reported by hospitals, doctors, labs, and other healthcare entities. At times, cases may be identified through epidemiological investigations.

The St. Francois County Health Center (SFCHC) is aware of more than 2,300 county residents that have been tested for COVID-19. Healthcare providers are not required by law to report pending or negative tests to the local public health department. SFCHC does not test for COVID-19.

Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday that Missouri would be fully open on Tuesday. The governor has emphasized the importance of personal responsibility.

SFCHC Director Amber Elliott said social distancing guidelines are still recommended but will no longer be mandated. She said case numbers appear to be trending in a good direction but urged area residents to continue practicing caution.