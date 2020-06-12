One new COVID-19 case in SFC

A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in St. Francois County as Missouri prepares to enter Phase 2 of reopening and attempts to return to a sense of normalcy.
As of noon on Friday, there have been a total of 49 cases of COVID-19 reported since March 22, in St. Francois County. Out of the 49 cases of the virus, eight patients have required hospitalization. Six cases are active.
Cases are reported by hospitals, doctors, labs, and other healthcare entities. At times, cases may be identified through epidemiological investigations.
The St. Francois County Health Center (SFCHC) is aware of more than 2,300 county residents that have been tested for COVID-19. Healthcare providers are not required by law to report pending or negative tests to the local public health department. SFCHC does not test for COVID-19.
Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday that Missouri would be fully open on Tuesday. The governor has emphasized the importance of personal responsibility.
SFCHC Director Amber Elliott said social distancing guidelines are still recommended but will no longer be mandated. She said case numbers appear to be trending in a good direction but urged area residents to continue practicing caution.
“We’re going to continue to see cases in the absence of a vaccine or viable treatment,” Elliott said. “At this time, when we look at data and hospital capacity, we’re in a spot that feels good, but we also still need to be cautious because there are certainly cases out there that are either not presenting for testing or may be asymptomatic.
“So, there are cases out there that we are not able to isolate and quarantine if we don’t know about them,” she added.
Individuals are still advised to follow healthy hygiene practices, stay at home when they are sick, practice physical distancing to lower the risk of spread, and use a cloth face covering (with some exceptions) in community settings when physical distancing cannot be maintained.
All persons should continue to monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, which include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle Pain
- Headache
- Sore Throat
- New loss of taste or smell
If you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19, you should get medical attention immediately. Emergency warning signs can include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to arouse
- Bluish lips or face
This list of emergency warning signs is not all-inclusive. Consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
