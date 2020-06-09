One new COVID-19 case reported in SFC

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The St. Francois County Health Center (SFCHC) reported Tuesday one new COVID-19 case in the county, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 48.

There are now six active cases of the virus in St. Francois County. The new patient is a resident of Farmington, according to the health center data.

The health center reported three new cases of the virus Monday. News of the newest case comes as two previous virus patients were just released from isolation.

Since March 22, 40 COVID-19 patients have been released from isolation and two patients have died.

Of the 48 cases of the virus recorded within the county, 20 have been residents of Farmington, 17 have been Bonne Terre residents, eight patients have been from Park Hills, two cases were residents of Bismarck, and one case was reported out of French Village.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal.

