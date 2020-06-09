You are the owner of this article.
One new COVID-19 case reported in SFC
One new COVID-19 case reported in SFC, making four this week.

The St. Francois County Health Center confirms a fourth new COVID-19 case in the area this week.

The St. Francois County Health Center (SFCHC) reported Tuesday one new COVID-19 case in the county, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 48.

There are now six active cases of the virus in St. Francois County. The new patient is a resident of Farmington, according to the health center data.

The health center reported three new cases of the virus Monday. News of the newest case comes as two previous virus patients were just released from isolation.

Since March 22, 40 COVID-19 patients have been released from isolation and two patients have died.

Of the 48 cases of the virus recorded within the county, 20 have been residents of Farmington, 17 have been Bonne Terre residents, eight patients have been from Park Hills, two cases were residents of Bismarck, and one case was reported out of French Village.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

