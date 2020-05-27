One race on West County board

“The work ethic my parents instilled in me and the education I received at West County have offered me many opportunities in life,” Stevens said. “I am a proud West County Bulldog and want to continue to be able to give back to the community that has been so amazing to my family.”

He said he is passionate about doing his part to make sure the administrators and staff have the resources and commitment from the school board to let students pursue their dreams.

“I was really proud to see the many improvements my brother Stacy led during his long tenure as superintendent,” Stevens said. “I have also been impressed with the commitment to continuous improvement Dr. Coffman and the new leadership team have implemented.

“I strongly believe that each of our staff members go above and beyond the call of duty to make sure our students have an amazing school experience. ‘We are West County’ is not just a slogan but a way of life that everyone in our district lives on a daily basis.”

Briley was contacted for information but did not respond.

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.