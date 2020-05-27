One race on West County board

Four West County Board of Education seats are up for election on June 2.
Incumbents Byron Pratt, Tiffani Wright, and Andrew Kearns are running unopposed for the three-year term seats.
Current member Rocky Stevens is running against Chris Briley for the one-year seat.
Stevens, 55, lives in Terre Du Lac with his wife, Sheri. They have three kids at West County; Cameron, a 2020 graduate who will attend Missouri S&T this fall, Claire, 16, and Carly, 10.
He graduated from West County in 1983 and has a degree in chemical engineering from Missouri S&T and a master’s in business administration from Colorado State University.
“I grew up in the district and have always been an active part of the West County community,” Stevens said. “I have had the privilege to serve on the school board for the last three years and want to continue to build on that experience. I believe (in) providing a safe and caring learning environment, where what is best for the student comes first. This mentality allows our students to thrive in all areas of school life and beyond.”
He has spent more than 30 years in engineering and manufacturing management on a local and global basis, which has provided him financial and decision-making experience.
“The work ethic my parents instilled in me and the education I received at West County have offered me many opportunities in life,” Stevens said. “I am a proud West County Bulldog and want to continue to be able to give back to the community that has been so amazing to my family.”
He said he is passionate about doing his part to make sure the administrators and staff have the resources and commitment from the school board to let students pursue their dreams.
“I was really proud to see the many improvements my brother Stacy led during his long tenure as superintendent,” Stevens said. “I have also been impressed with the commitment to continuous improvement Dr. Coffman and the new leadership team have implemented.
“I strongly believe that each of our staff members go above and beyond the call of duty to make sure our students have an amazing school experience. ‘We are West County’ is not just a slogan but a way of life that everyone in our district lives on a daily basis.”
Briley was contacted for information but did not respond.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
