The City of Fredericktown's Board of Aldermen held its regular scheduled meeting recently and approved one ordinance. This ordinance will allow temporary outdoor consumption permits to be requested by non-profit organizations, with very specific guidelines as to where and how the sales can be made.

Aldermen Rick Polete, Paul Brown, Eddie Shankle, Kevin Jones and Bill Long voted "yes" and Alderman Jim Miller voted "no," so the ordinance passed.

Also during regular session, Mayor Travis Parker gave an update on the Feb. 20 meeting of the Parks Board. He said it was a very spirited meeting with a lot of good conversation.

"I think we really have a good parks board that is committed to seeing the local community grow through our parks and sports leagues," Parker said. "I can't say enough about how excited and proud I am of the meeting they had and look forward to future meetings that they are going to have."

Building inspector Jeff Farmer brought up a discussion regarding hearing procedures for code enforcement for public nuisance structures and the condemning of those structures.

Farmer said, it has come to the city's attention that several buildings have fallen into such disrepair they have become a safety hazard.

City Attorney Mary Boner said, having the board or a committee facilitate these hearings would help give the decision more weight if it were to be challenged later.

Boner recommended a court reporter be present during these hearings.

The aldermen determined having the hearings during regular board meetings would keep the process simple and ensure a timely hearing.

"We can do them as they come up and if we have to do something different, we will do something different," Parker said. "Let's just see how it goes at first."

The board members determined they would take on the task of facilitating the hearings and would look for a court reporter to be present as needed.

In other business, the board discussed a letter the city received from the Taxation Division of the Missouri Department of Revenue.

The letter was to bring to the city's attention a change for the collection of local sales tax on the titling of motor vehicles, trailers, boats and outboard motors purchased from non-Missouri dealers. Due to the local use tax measure not being passed for the city of Fredericktown, or Madison County, the sales tax will not be collected if the purchase is made from a non-Missouri dealer, effective March 1, 2023.

Parker asked how much money will the city be losing and the answer is unknown due to the sales tax income coming in as a lump sum.

The board directed the clerk to contact the state about receiving a break down of the amounts in order to plan for any future losses.

The aldermen could choose to put the use tax measure on the ballot in August but it would still need to be approved by voters to go into effect.

"We have some time to think about it but I would like to see some figures to see how much it is going to effect us," Alderman Rick Polete said.

Next, the Fredericktown Fire Department requested to purchase two 20' storage containers in the amount of $5,705. These containers will be used to empty items out of the fire station during construction.

The aldermen approved the purchase and Mayor Parker commented on how great of a price Fire Chief John Clark was able to secure.