The county assessor’s revised property appraisals were a source of contention during the St. Francois County commission meeting Tuesday morning.
St. Francois County resident and property owner John Stagg addressed the commission about the appraisal impact notice that he received the day before from the County Assessor Dan Ward's office. He was concerned that the dramatic rise in appraisals on two properties he owned would increase his property tax bill to an amount beyond what he could pay.
“My property on Hildebrecht Road was appraised at $99,870,” he said. “I lived there for 15 years and the property taxes didn’t change much over the years. All of a sudden I was reappraised at $176,450 for a mobile home with two acres on it.
"I have a house in Doe Run on four acres. It’s just four walls and a roof, and the place is starting to fall in on itself as it is. The appraisal on that was $45,840 for five years and now all of a sudden they’ve raised it to $117,520. Is there a law where they can only bring up your property taxes 2 percent a year?”
County Clerk Kevin Engler asked Stagg if he had talked to the assessor’s office about it.
“I got the appraisal yesterday and I’ve been on the phone with everybody I can get," Stagg replied.
Stagg was concerned with the rising costs of living in a first-class county. He focused on property owners having to pay for all of the taxes for school districts when many of the children in the district live in apartments where the parents do not pay property taxes to support the schools.
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher mentioned that he had also received a letter yesterday with an increase. He observed that the letter listed the appeal methods.
Stagg answered that he was already starting the process.
Gallaher replied, “That’s good, I appreciate that. I know they are swamped over here today with phone calls. Follow your appeals and go to the Board of Equalization.”
Ward took the floor to explain to the commission about this particular case. He explained that he was aware of Stagg’s situation and was ready to attempt to resolve it immediately.
“We didn’t have an opportunity to visit together prior to this meeting,” Ward said. “This has been brought to my attention already. I have his files on my desk, the gentleman that he spoke to came to me and we both agreed that the values that have been placed on his properties are incorrect. We need to correct those and we are in the process of doing that. If you will come down to my office after the meeting, we will go through the process and work it out. I’ve seen the buildings and I agree with you.”
Ward gave a general explanation of the changes in appraisal values. He detailed the process his office has gone through and how property owners can go about trying to resolve the situation.
“We have raised values on residential and commercial properties, land values and the impact notices have been received,” he said. “And of course, we are hearing and seeing a lot from the taxpayers on these issues.
"The appeal process has always been in place, we hope people will take advantage of that. Either call, set an appointment or come by the office. I’ve had several this morning already that I have personally been working on, and I will be throughout the rest of the week to start the informal hearings. My office will communicate with the taxpayers to try to find out if there was an error.
"We sent out over 7,000 impact notices due to increases of sales of the market in residential or increases in commercial land values. We want to deal with each one of them and make sure that we have our information correct, and if it’s not, correct it and work with the taxpayer.”
According to Ward, the assessor’s office does this process every two years. Property owners that receive impact notices can come to the assessor first, and if they can resolve it, they do. If not, then they go to the Board of Equalization.
Gallaher addressed a remark about people living in apartments not paying taxes.
“That’s built into their rent structure,” he said. “The owner of the apartments does pay taxes. That’s part of his costs and goes into the rent.”
Patsy Weddle, owner of Professional Property Management spoke to the commission, explaining that the commercial and apartment buildings that she manages are also having dramatic raises in their appraisals and how the school systems are being blamed for something that they are not responsible for.
“We are not going to throw the school district under the bus at all,” she said. “I am here because of the tax issue, and the apartments are paying their taxes because I had to call somebody yesterday and tell them that their taxes went up $3,600, and they have one-bedroom apartments and no children.
“I’ve made an appointment to talk [to Dan Ward] because I manage property, I had to talk to half a dozen commercial people yesterday … and go to commission tomorrow to see why the increase was all at one time, rather than spread over a couple of years.
"It’s an issue, and it affects not just the residential … it affects the people that have apartments, commercial that also do business in the county.”
