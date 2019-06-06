PA audit released; Mahurin responds

The results of an audit of the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office conducted by the office of State Auditor Nicole Galloway were released Thursday morning. The overall result of the audit was a “fair” rating.
The audit was sparked by a whistleblower complaint in July of 2018 and alleged fiscal mismanagement within the office that was then under the leadership of prosecuting attorney Jerrod Mahurin.
The audit involved four key areas of the county office that included bonuses and payroll records and policies; disbursements; accounting controls and procedures; and electronic data security.
Mahurin began his duties as prosecuting attorney with St. Francois County on Jan. 6, 2012, through an appointment. Mahurin was thereafter elected as prosecuting attorney and served in his position through Dec. 31, 2018 due to a landslide defeat by Melissa Gilliam in the November election.
In the bonuses and payroll section of the audit, the report lists several issues that occurred in the office. First, Mahurin approved year-end bonuses for all legal secretaries and the office manager in 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2017 totaling $21,400. The report states that this practice is contrary to state law.
These payments were disbursed from the bad check fund, the delinquent tax fund, and the administrative handling fund. The audit report notes that this movement of funds to cover salaries was never noted in the office's year-end budget report. State law prohibits extra bonuses and compensation to public officers or servants after the services have been rendered.
In addition, the audit revealed that time sheets had not been prepared for four assistant prosecuting attorneys as required by the county’s personnel policy. Also, the report states that two assistant prosecuting attorneys received compensation for private legal work performed on county time. The audit states that employees were salaried but there was no record kept of the use or accrual of sick and vacation time.
As for disbursements, the report found that various employees of the prosecuting attorney’s office, including Mahurin, did frequently not comply with the county’s reimbursement policies. The audit report states that many of the disbursements were not a prudent or necessary use of public funds.
Some of the meals reimbursed included several $56 room service meals as well as several reimbursements for meals in the $120-150 range that in some cases were for conferences and meetings where the meal was already provided.
These superfluous expenditures included exceeding the county’s meal reimbursement limit by a total of $2,621 and the report states that some meal reimbursements were for events where a meal had already been provided.
The report also states that Mahurin had allowed the office investigator to take home county-owned vehicles without establishing procedures to adequately review and document the necessity and justification for their use.
Under accounting controls and procedures the report states that Mahurin had not adequately segregated accounting duties or performed supervisory reviews of accounting records. There was no procedure for receipting and transmitting monies.
According to the report, Mahurin frequently reduced or dismissed traffic charges by requiring defendants to make a donation varying from $150 to $500 to BackStoppers, Inc.
The report states that improvement is also needed in the recording of collection of receivables. There was no proper procedure for entering restitution monies into the county’s computerized accounting system.
As for electronic data security, the report found that Mahurin had established no adequate password controls to reduce the risk of unauthorized access to office computers and data. Employees were not required to change their passwords periodically.
In response to the audit, current prosecutor Gilliam told the state auditor's office that she would discontinue the practice of paying bonuses and require the preparation of time sheets and leave records. In addition, Gilliam said that attorneys will do no private work during county work hours.
Mahurin responded to this by stating he did not pay “bonuses,” but made commission approved salary adjustments at the end of the year. Mahurin also said that private attorney work is a result of attorneys being appointed by the court as guardian ad litem, just as an example.
The county commission responded by saying that they have adopted a new policy manual as of June 27, 2017, requiring all salary adjustments be done through the commission’s approval and that with the exception of 2017, that same year, no additional “bonuses” have been paid.
The audit states in general opinion that regardless of commission approval, these bonuses are contrary to state law. In addition, extra work, such as court appointments should not be done during county work hours and if the attorney does said work, then he or she should use leave or work extra time to compensate for this.
As for disbursements, Gilliam said she would establish oversight procedures for reimbursements and expenses to ensure they are in compliance with county policy and will also ensure use of county vehicles is properly documented and justified. Gilliam also stated that the previous investigator is no longer employed with her office and the new investigator does not use a county vehicle.
Mahurin replied to this allegation by saying that the meal items listed were a correct reflection of what was approved by the prior commissioners as well as his predecessor’s office. Mahurin also said that the investigator had been required to use the county vehicle only for work-related purposes.
The audit report states that an estimated 51 percent of the vehicles’ mileage was determined to have been for personal use given the average use of an investigator and the total mileage used on the vehicles.
In the area of accounting and control procedures, Gilliam said that she would segregate accounting duties or ensure adequate supervisory review of said records. Gilliam also agreed that she would require reports of adjustments and deleted transactions that would be reconciled with supporting documentation.
Gilliam also said that she would issue pre-numbered receipt slips for all monies received and deposit said monies immediately so that they are available to the county treasurer. Gilliam said that she has also ended the practice of requiring donations to dismiss or reduce charges.
Gilliam said that she will also implement procedures for tracking and documenting accounts receivable and for properly tracking payment of restitution.
Mahurin’s response to this area of the audit said that the prosecutor nor the court had a fee schedule but he did not respond to any of the other items in the area of accounting and control procedures. The report notes that the St. Francois County Circuit Court does maintain a fine schedule for traffic offenses and provided that schedule to Galloway’s office.
In response to the electronic data security portion of the audit, Gilliam said that she will require confidential passwords that must be changed periodically. Mahurin had no response on this area of finding. The commission has directed the county IT department to prompt passwords to be periodically changed.
When contacted by the Daily Journal, Mahurin stated that he had been advised that he would have an opportunity to do an exit view at the end of the audit and prior to the report release. Mahurin said that he had not been given this opportunity. Mahurin said he had reached out to Galloway’s office several times up to and including late Wednesday night and had received no response.
Mahurin said that as far as the salary adjustments, he could only ask the commission to make these approvals. Mahurin said that this was a practice done every year and as evidenced by the report, some years it was approved and some years it was denied.
“In the 11 years that Judge Wendy Wexler Horn was prosecutor, she made salary adjustments every single year,” said Mahurin. “What the report states is non-compliance with state law is hinged on a law that refers to employees of the Missouri General Assembly which does not include a county prosecutor.”
Mahurin also said that as far as prosecutors doing private work on county time, this allegation was based on attorneys being appointed by the courts in certain cases.
Mahurin said that the auditor did not take into consideration that these attorneys work on-call rotations on a weekly basis and that they are not given compensatory time for this work.
“This was just a part of the job,” said Mahurin.
In the area of meal reimbursement, Mahurin said this was an agreement between the previous prosecutor and the commission.
“Judge Wendy Wexler Horn, then prosecutor, went to the commission and request that the attorneys in the office be allowed nicer meals when they were away for trainings,” said Mahurin.
Mahurin said attorneys, under county policy, are allowed $36 per day in meal reimbursements. Mahurin said that when the commission enacted new policy in 2017, employees from then on were only reimbursed the $36 limit and that the previous agreement ceased. Mahurin also said that some of the meal totals listed in the auditor’s report were figures that included three or four people and not just a single meal reimbursement.
As for making donations to reduce or dismiss traffic offenses, Mahurin said that this is a practice that is done across the state.
“This was done only on a very limited basis and was only done for someone if it would impact their livelihood, such as a person with a CDL who had received a traffic ticket,” said Mahurin. "This was never done for a serious offense.”
Mahurin said that in his opinion, the audit is incomplete. “I had several pieces of documentation available to provide the auditor but I was refused the opportunity to provide this information,” said Mahurin. “I also requested that the team audit the receipts from the previous prosecutor as well and I was told, ‘we are here for you.'"
Mahurin said that they claim he refused to sign a document and that is factual because his name was misspelled on the document. He said that the office refused to send him a corrected form. He also said that the auditor’s office refused to share information or allow him to explain their findings.
Mahurin said that in his opinion the audit was done quickly just to get the information out there.
“When they started this audit, they said I had misappropriated or stolen money and I want to be clear that there is no finding of that in the report,” said Mahurin.
To view the 23-page report, visit https://app.auditor.mo.gov/Repository/Press/2019041129809.pdf?_ga=2.252806153.1801527221.1559835347-692729820.1559601134
