Park Hills' Adopt-A-Sidewalk program helps get failing sidewalks replaced quicker

The City of Park Hills is urging citizens to take advantage of a program to have the sidewalks, curbs, and stormwater guttering adjacent to their properties replaced by sharing the cost of materials with the city.

The Adopt-A-Sidewalk program was first introduced in 2017 and gives residents the option to have their sidewalks, curbs, and stormwater guttering more quickly replaced by paying a discounted fee of $5 per linear foot.

City Administrator Mark McFarland said city workers already replace aging sidewalks in poor condition as they can, but the Adopt-A-Sidewalk program lets citizens move up the repair list by sharing the cost of materials with the city.

"We are going to do other sidewalks," McFarland explained. "Just because you don't apply for this Adopt-A-Sidewalk program doesn't mean you're not going to get yours fixed, but we are going to do these first."

Residents looking to take advantage of the program can fill out a short form, available online under the "Forms" page of the city's website, parkhillsmo.net. Forms are also available at City Hall.

Once the form is completed, Public Works Director Cody Govreau will come to the property to assess the sidewalk and guttering and determine whether it should be replaced. Workers then take measurements and let the resident know what their portion of the cost is.

The fees for the replacement will total $5 per linear foot of new sidewalk and $5 per linear foot of curb and gutter repair.

"The [$5 per linear foot] doesn't fully pay for the concrete, but we provide the labor, do the tear-out, put it back in, and it just helps our budget stretch a little further," McFarland said. "And it gets the citizen who would like to have a new sidewalk pushed up on the list and get it quicker."

McFarland said that not every sidewalk replacement would be approved. He said they have to be in reasonably poor condition to be replaced.

"If it needs it, we'll do it," he said.

After the Public Works director has okayed the job, the resident's property is added to the repair list. All work is scheduled at the discretion of the Public Works Department.

City workers will then contact those on the repair list one or two days before doing the work.

Renters can also benefit from the Adopt-A-Sidewalk program with the property owner's approval.

"I just think it's a good program," McFarland added. "We've had a lot of people interested in it. We've had 17 sidewalks fixed under this plan. It helps the city, helps the people, and improves the looks of everything."

