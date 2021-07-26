Park Hills approves paving, new water deposits, discusses event stage

At the Park Hills City Council's regular monthly meeting that was recently held, council members passed an ordinance related to water account deposits, approved paving projects, and okayed buying a street line painter. The council also discussed building an event stage at the municipal parking lot on Main Street.
An ordinance was passed increasing the amount the city collects as a deposit for residential water accounts. New water customers will now pay a $150 deposit, instead of $50. The change only affects new accounts. It does not affect existing customers nor those transferring service to a different address.
Commercial and industrial consumer deposits, which will total at least $150, will still be determined individually.
Utility Director Frank Shovlin suggested the increase because the previous $50 deposits were not enough to cover fees that residents sometimes leave unpaid after moving. Shovlin said raising the deposit amount to $150 would cover around 95% of a delinquent account balance left unpaid. The customers who pay their account balances before closing their accounts will get their $150 deposits back.
The ordinance was passed by a six to one vote, with Ward 2 Councilwoman Stacey Easter voting against the measure and Ward 3 Councilman Brian Whitfield absent.
The council moved on to approve buying a Graco Line Driver HD and a hitch conversion kit for the Public Works Department to use to paint lines on the city's roads. The equipment will be bought from Pittsburgh Spray Equipment Company for $7,201.
The council authorized an agreement with Lead Belt Materials Co. for three asphalt paving projects. The local company has been contracted to pave a portion of Municipal Drive to Keith Street, a part of Keith to Bennet Street, Beatrice Street, the municipal parking lot from the Park Hills Police Department to Keith Street, and the city parking lot at the corner of West Main Street and Coffman Street. The projects will cost $64,335.
Mayor John Clark's appointments to the Flat River Senior Aid Association Board and the Public Library Board of Trustees were accepted by the council this month.
The mayor appointed Rose Johnson to the Flat River Senior Aid Association board to serve out the unexpired term of the late Joe Eaton. Melissa Sparks and Jennifer Marler were appointed to the Public Library.
Chris Hulsey of the Downtown Park Hills Association (DPHA) and Hulsey Properties spoke to the council about an event stage planned for the municipal parking lot. Hulsey and the DPHA had brought the project idea to the council as a community space for events in the downtown area. The city would own the stage and rent it out.
Earlier this year, Hulsey received council approval to start planning the stage design. He brought engineering plans to the meeting, showing the covered stage's design specifics. The stage would be made of concrete, steel and treated lumber, and would not subtract any parking spaces in the lot. It will have electrical access and audio equipment compatibilities.
Hulsey estimated the cost of building materials at $30,000 which the city would pay, possibly using TIF funding. He said his company was ready to complete the work free of charge, and he asked for approval to get started.
Ward 1 Councilman Adam Bowers voiced concerns about construction beginning before agreements were drafted and signed. He also raised questions about liabilities and funding.
Community Development Director Rachel St. Pierre mentioned possible TIF funding as the stage would be built adjacent to the downtown TIF District 4.
Bowers also brought up the need for construction bids to be collected and reviewed by the city before giving Hulsey the approval. Hulsey noted his company would be doing the work for free and his offer was highly unlikely to be outbid.
City Attorney Nathan Bollinger said he would look into whether or not the work would need to be bid out, along with other agreement specifics.
The discussion continued for some time, but ultimately, the matter was tabled and will be brought back to the council this week in this month's work session.
