Park Hills approves paving, new water deposits, discusses event stage

Hulsey estimated the cost of building materials at $30,000 which the city would pay, possibly using TIF funding. He said his company was ready to complete the work free of charge, and he asked for approval to get started.

Ward 1 Councilman Adam Bowers voiced concerns about construction beginning before agreements were drafted and signed. He also raised questions about liabilities and funding.

Community Development Director Rachel St. Pierre mentioned possible TIF funding as the stage would be built adjacent to the downtown TIF District 4.

Bowers also brought up the need for construction bids to be collected and reviewed by the city before giving Hulsey the approval. Hulsey noted his company would be doing the work for free and his offer was highly unlikely to be outbid.

City Attorney Nathan Bollinger said he would look into whether or not the work would need to be bid out, along with other agreement specifics.

The discussion continued for some time, but ultimately, the matter was tabled and will be brought back to the council this week in this month's work session.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

