Park Hills City Council held its October work session Tuesday, passing four ordinances and holding a public hearing for rezoning property on Vine Street.
The meeting began with a public hearing in which Community Development Director Robert Sullivan brought a rezoning request before the council.
The request was from Vine Street property owner to have the property rezoned from Single-Family Residential (R-2) to General Commercial (C-1). Sullivan said that the property owners plan to operate an automobile sales business at the location. He further explained that the property is already almost completely surrounded by commercial land so the rezoning would be aligned with the city's comprehensive plan.
The council approved the rezoning request before moving on to the regular session.
City Administrator Mark McFarland presented an ordinance authorizing a line of credit with US Bank to finance radio read meters for the water department. The new meter reads will allow flow rates of consumed water to be recorded and logged more quickly and accurately, according to city officials.
The principal amount of the line of credit, or loan, is $537,690 to be financed over a 10-year period at an interest rate of 2.49%, bringing the annual payment to $61,404.05.
Councilman David Easter asked McFarland if it was necessary that the city implement this action right now. McFarland explained that Park Hills is the largest city in Missouri that doesn't use the radio read meters and the upgrades were already in the city's budget. He further explained that the city has 3,100 water meters and the groups that he consulted with during the bidding process for the meters informed him that the water flow will be measured approximately 10 to 15% more accurately, resulting in a potential increase in revenue from water fees collected.
Earlier this year, the city voted to raise the water base fee by $3 with the additional revenue generated by the increase going toward water system improvements, including the purchase of the radio read meters. The financing was approved unanimously by the council.
Next, McFarland presented a similar ordinance to finance capital improvements. Some of the improvements the city will be making include the purchase of at least two new police cars, a John Deere mower, a Parks Department truck, and a rock breaker for the street department. The financing for this line of credit will also be through US Bank in the amount of $137,900. The city will make annual payments of $36,753.43 over a four-year period. McFarland said that the city already has $100,000 of the budget set aside for capital improvement financing.
The financing ordinance was approved by a vote of 7-1, with Councilman Adam Bowers voting against the measure.
Lastly, the council reviewed an ordinance amending a section of a previously passed ordinance regarding all-terrain vehicles (ATV) and utility vehicles (UTV). The previous ordinance required a reflective neon safety flag to be displayed on all ATVs and UTVs operated on city streets. The revised ordinance will not require the vehicles to have safety flags displayed while on city streets however, operators of the vehicles will still be required to display the flags when inside St. Joe State Park.
All other requirements outlined in the original ordinance will still be enforced. The requirements include maintaining insurance or financial responsibility of the vehicles, having a driver’s license, and displaying a permit sticker on the vehicles. The ordinance will go into effect the first of next year and the permit stickers can already be purchased at Park Hills City Hall.
