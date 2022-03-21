Park Hills Beautification Initiative funds available

The City of Park Hills has introduced the Park Hills Beautification Initiative to help businesses and residents of the downtown area attain funding for property improvements.

The program is intended to provide financial assistance to property owners located within the Downtown Park Hills Redevelopment Area (TIF District 4) who want to restore and/or renovate their properties. Applicants may be reimbursed for a portion of their project costs through tax increment financing (TIF).

There are $20,000 in funds reserved for use in this year’s program. The initiative allows property owners within the redevelopment area to request up to $5,000 in reimbursement funds per property.

Up to 100% of the property owner’s project costs are eligible for reimbursement, with 50% of the project costs paid upfront. Once approved, the funding may be used for things such as windows, awnings, signs, paint, landscaping, doormats, and siding.

An informative workshop to explain the program and assist property owners with the application process will be held on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Park Hills City Council Chambers at city hall.

Community Development Director Rachel St. Pierre said she began the initiative this year to make funding more easily accessible for improvements in the Downtown area, which is primarily home to small businesses.

“A lot of these businesses are small businesses, and they don’t necessarily have $5,000 upfront to put up a new sign or pay somebody to install a new canopy,” St. Pierre said. “In doing this beautification initiative, we can help them a little bit upfront and then help them greater in the long run.”

St. Pierre said there is no deadline to file a funding application. She said applications would be accepted until all of the funding for this year has been dispersed. Once an application has been submitted, the agreement will be presented to the Park Hills City Council for approval. The timeframe for approval will depend on when an application is submitted, as the council meets on the second Tuesday of each month.

St. Pierre said she hopes to make the new initiative a yearly program. She said she would start planning for distributing another round of funding in the fall when the city’s next fiscal year begins.

The community development director mentioned that her department had already received interest in the initiative, including a homeowner looking to replace siding on his house and a business that would like to use funds for a new awning and window decals. She said no request had been approved yet, but there was one application pending as of this Monday.

The Beautification Initiative Application and Agreement Packets can be downloaded from the Community Development tab on the Forms Page (parkhillsmo.net/forms-applications/) on the city’s website.

St. Pierre noted that properties located within any of the city’s TIF districts, or those who may not get approved during this year’s beautification initiative, can request TIF funding in higher amounts through the standard way by completing an application available upon request from the Community Development Department.

For questions, contact Community Development Director Rachel St. Pierre at 573-431-3577, Ext. 32 or by email at cddirector@parkhillsmo.net.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

