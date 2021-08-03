Park Hills bids farewell to Politte, wishes him luck

The City of Park Hills said farewell to longtime Parks and Recreation Director Dooley Politte last week as Friday marked his last day on the job.

Throughout Politte's 26 years working for the city, many citizens have come to know him as the keeper of all the city parks; the head of the swimming pool operations; the organizer of the softball, baseball, t-ball, and soccer teams; the designer of the city's Christmas in the Park light display; manager of the city's mowing crew; the handler of the summer concerts in Columbia Park; and the overseer and even a founder of the city's disc golf course.

Recently, Politte accepted an offer for a new position at the City of Desloge. He has had a very hefty workload as parks director, which means many long hours and never-ending concerns for ensuring his job is done completely and correctly.

"With retirement on the forefront of Politte's mind, he is hopeful that this new position will be less complex, alleviating some of his constant worries," city officials said. "As much as we do not want to lose Dooley, his reasons for leaving are most certainly logical."

City officials made it clear that Politte was not leaving his position on bad terms. Politte said he was trying to take things a little slower as he gets closer to retirement.