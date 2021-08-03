Park Hills bids farewell to Politte, wishes him luck

The City of Park Hills said farewell to longtime Parks and Recreation Director Dooley Politte last week as Friday marked his last day on the job.
Throughout Politte's 26 years working for the city, many citizens have come to know him as the keeper of all the city parks; the head of the swimming pool operations; the organizer of the softball, baseball, t-ball, and soccer teams; the designer of the city's Christmas in the Park light display; manager of the city's mowing crew; the handler of the summer concerts in Columbia Park; and the overseer and even a founder of the city's disc golf course.
Recently, Politte accepted an offer for a new position at the City of Desloge. He has had a very hefty workload as parks director, which means many long hours and never-ending concerns for ensuring his job is done completely and correctly.
"With retirement on the forefront of Politte's mind, he is hopeful that this new position will be less complex, alleviating some of his constant worries," city officials said. "As much as we do not want to lose Dooley, his reasons for leaving are most certainly logical."
City officials made it clear that Politte was not leaving his position on bad terms. Politte said he was trying to take things a little slower as he gets closer to retirement.
"I have no issues with the city or anyone," said Politte. "I am just looking to slow down. The workload here has increased in recent years. With retirement nearing, I would prefer to work the last years of my career in a less stressful position."
City Administrator Mark McFarland reflected on his friendship with Politte and his time with the city.
"I became friends with Dooley in the mid-'80s," said McFarland. "We attended church together and played on the church's softball team. He, I, and our spouses have been friends ever since.
"Back in the '80s I even named a basset hound pup Dooley after him," McFarland recalled. "We served on the Central School Board together, he helped me coach middle school football for years, and four years ago, we became fellow employees at the City of Park Hills.
"Twenty-six years ago, I was serving as a councilman from Ward 4 when the city council hired Dooley to replace Chicken Stricklin as Park and Recreation director," said McFarland. "Over the past 26 years, Dooley has done a great job as the Parks and Recreation director here at Park Hills and I am confident he will do the same for the City of Desloge.
"Dooley, may God bless you in your new position; we are going to miss you," McFarland exclaimed.
Mayor John Clark also shared memories of working with Politte.
"Dooley has been a long-term employee (for the city) that we are going to miss," said Clark. "I was actually on the personnel committee as a councilman when we hired Dooley back in the 1990s.
"Dooley has always done a good job for the city; many times, making do while operating on a tight budget. He always had the city's best interest at heart, and we are going to miss him. We wish him well."
As for filling Politte's position, city officials discussed the possibility of merging the Parks and Recreation Department with the Public Works Department, with one director overseeing both entities. The proposed restructure would be similar to how the water and sewer departments are managed together under the Utilities Department.
The department merger was mentioned during the City Council's July work season, but a decision on the matter has not been reached.
McFarland said that in the meantime, Charlie Naucke, who has been with the city the longest, would be overseeing the department employees. He said other employees had been assigned to oversee many recreational duties, such as managing the baseball and soccer leagues' seasons.
"All of [the workers] are going to be working together to keep the mowing and everything done," McFarland explained. "We talked about what we have to do, this summer, to get ready for the big light show at Christmas, Light Up Columbia Park. I think we've got it all worked out right now."
He mentioned that the city would be advertising a director position soon.
