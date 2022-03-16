Park Hills City Council hears concerns about nuisance property

Frustrations over the condition of a residential property on Coffman Street in Park Hills have come to a head, with several neighboring homeowners bringing their concerns to the Park Hills City Council during March's regular session.

The Park Hills City Council met last week in a regular monthly session, hearing city residents' concerns about the nuisance property on Coffman Street.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, the council heard from five separate residents who said they were adversely affected by the conditions of a home on the 300 block of Coffman Street and the actions of the home's occupants.

The first person addressing the council about the Coffman Street property is a resident of Woodbine Street, which intersects with Coffman Street near the reported nuisance property. The resident said their Coffman Street neighbor has been making lots of noise at all hours of the day and night by revving vehicles and spinning out tires. The resident explained that the police had been called several times.

"The man makes threats, he has threatened the police, he has been in a recent fistfight with a neighbor up the street," said the resident. "The police were called because he had a dog tied to a concrete block, and it was out in the middle of the street. The property is an eyesore, the stench is horrible, and it is a scary and volatile situation."

Another Woodbine homeowner spoke to the council concerning the Coffman Street property, saying that the two years since the current people have lived at the nearby address have been terrifying. She said the domestic disputes and the threats make it impossible to be outside and that she and her family have been personally threatened.

The woman said she hoped by speaking up that maybe something could be done for the welfare of the children that live at the address and for the rest of the neighborhood.

She recalled witnessing the occupants using drugs and peeling out in a car, leaving the children unattended, screaming and crying. She said the trash pile in the backyard is at least 10 feet high. Wallace said she has reached out to them and tried to offer help, given them items, has tried to hire the oldest boy to do work for her around the yard, but they are threatening and make her afraid.

She described the man as a "bully" and a "con-artist" who terrorizes the entire neighborhood, picking fights, and she is hoping something can be done. The resident said she would be willing to go in with some volunteers and clean up the property and suggested that the city could make the family do community service.

A neighboring Coffman Street resident told the council she is constantly getting the brunt of the trash that blows into her yard from the unkempt trash pile behind the nuisance property. The woman said she lives in constant fear of a shooting taking place and can not go outside due to her fear and the stench of the trash.

Another woman said she has lived adjacent to the Coffman Street property for 19 years. She explained that the mice, roaches, and other vermin had become a terrible issue and one she had not experienced until the current residents moved into the adjacent property a couple of years ago.

The resident echoed previous statements, saying the trash on the property is a huge problem and piled everywhere outside, causing a terrible smell. She mentioned one instance when she noticed a commercial dumpster on the property overflowing with garbage.

The woman said the children residing at the Coffman address are not in school, and she questioned why the Department of Family Services (DFS) hasn't stepped in and "done their job." She explained that she had seen the children in diapers during cold weather, sometimes out in the street, totally unattended. The homeowner said the threats and domestic violence have made her consider moving, but the neighboring property is so bad that it brings down everyone else's property values.

The last person to speak on the issue was a Woodbine resident who said that the city council could speak to the violations of trash, parking, and other matters covered by ordinances, but payment plans on fines should not be extended for any public health and safety violations.

The woman said that the nuisance property's backyard is full of garbage and is leaching down into the nearby creek. She implored the city council not to allow payments to go on and on and to consider that the city may not be protecting its citizens regarding health and safety.

The resident said her bedroom is close to the house, and she is disturbed by all of the activity that goes on at night involving cars coming and going the frequent fighting. She mentioned being worried that she would get shot while in the bedroom. She said she believed there are four or five people living at the address who are unrelated, and there are way too many cars parked haphazardly on the narrow street. The woman noted that the city should have a duty to ensure residents' public health and safety by protecting them from the vermin, the horrible stench, and the garbage leaching into the creek.

Mayor John Clark's response was to sincerely thank all the residents who were brave enough to attend the council meeting and speak on the important issue, and he wanted them to know that they were heard by the entire city council.

Clark said he too was disgusted by the conditions of the Coffman Street property, the conditions that residents in the area are forced to endure because of it, and the behavior of the individuals who live there.

Clark held up an extensive stack of papers that he said were citations, warnings, tickets, notices of violations, and other court reports which indicated that code enforcement and the police department have been to the nuisance property numerous times, and the resident has been summoned to municipal court on many occasions; however, the mayor agreed that this is not solving the issues.

The mayor said he knows there are similar situations throughout the town and plans to stay vigilant in addressing them. Clark said he believes the city will get the best results using the tools they have and every avenue available. He concluded by expressing his appreciation for how every meeting attendee speaking on the subject conducted themselves and asserted their rights.

City Attorney Nathan Bollinger spoke briefly about the rights of the individuals, the process, and how the city is limited as to what can be done.

Bollinger explained that personal property could not be removed by the city. He also noted that because of Senate Bill 5, a person could not be sent to jail for failing to pay municipal fines.

The attorney mentioned that the city could look at the municipal codes pertaining to dangerous buildings and abatement processes to possibly find another approach to a remedy and suggested looking at filing charges through the circuit court system.

Councilman Brian Whitfield, one of two council members representing Ward 3 where the Coffman Street property is located, spoke about the concerns during the council discussion toward the end of the open session.

Whitfield said he wanted the public to know that the police are limited in what they can do in this type of situation. However, he said he trusts the process and emphatically pledged to help get the problems resolved.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

