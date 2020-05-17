Park Hills concert series gets green light

The Park Hills City Council met Tuesday night and discussed reopening the pool, moving ahead (or not) with city events, and water fluoridation.
City Administrator Mark McFarland said they were weighing the pros and cons of opening the city pool this year.
“The pool is a real question right now, nothing is decided yet,” he said. “Missouri’s Phase Two of reopening allows for groups of 50 to gather, but that’s still not big enough to open the pool.
"We have about 220 kids coming to use the pool each day, I can’t imagine having to turn away 170 of them, and the price to get in is $2, $100 isn’t enough to cover the cost of staffing it each day.”
The council agreed to give the green light on holding the annual concert series in Columbia Park, since people bring their own lawn chairs and social distancing can be strongly encouraged. As for the Fourth of July fireworks, McFarland said, the council intends to move forward with the display, whether the carnival aspects are removed and they’re set off in a different location.
Ordinances concerning peddlers and solicitors, noise regulations and offenses regarding underage cigarette, tobacco and nicotine purchases were all tabled until the next work session. Federal law recently raised the minimum buying age for tobacco products to 21, but until the State of Missouri changes its laws to reflect the new federal law, municipalities will have to wait before they change local ordinances, it was decided.
Under new businesses, the Park Hills Fire Department will now be covered under the alcohol and substance abuse policy of the city’s personnel manual.
Fluoridation of water was tabled until the next session. Park Hills is one of 28 cities in Missouri still adding fluorine to its water supply, which costs about $20,000 a year, McFarland said. The practice has been found to improve dental health in young children and older people but has declined in popularity as opposing groups cast doubt on its safety or effectiveness.
The council approved an ordinance allowing Mayor Danny Naucke to coordinate with the Department of Natural Resources on operating the new hiking, biking and ORV trail connections to St. Joe State Park. Additionally, they approved an ordinance letting Naucke coordinate with the DNR on building an ORV trail in St. Joe.
The council passed a resolution declaring surplus property which will be put up for bid soon. And finally, the council is reviewing the fire department’s standard operating guide, which was last updated in 1999. McFarland said the attorney is currently looking at it, and it will be discussed for a few months before it’s passed.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.