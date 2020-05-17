Park Hills concert series gets green light

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Park Hills City Council met Tuesday night and discussed reopening the pool, moving ahead (or not) with city events, and water fluoridation.

City Administrator Mark McFarland said they were weighing the pros and cons of opening the city pool this year.

“The pool is a real question right now, nothing is decided yet,” he said. “Missouri’s Phase Two of reopening allows for groups of 50 to gather, but that’s still not big enough to open the pool.

"We have about 220 kids coming to use the pool each day, I can’t imagine having to turn away 170 of them, and the price to get in is $2, $100 isn’t enough to cover the cost of staffing it each day.”

The council agreed to give the green light on holding the annual concert series in Columbia Park, since people bring their own lawn chairs and social distancing can be strongly encouraged. As for the Fourth of July fireworks, McFarland said, the council intends to move forward with the display, whether the carnival aspects are removed and they’re set off in a different location.