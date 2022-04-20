Park Hills council appoints board positions

During the Park Hills City Council meeting this month, one newly elected council member and three re-elected members were sworn into office following the election earlier in the month. After inducting the newly-elected city officials, the council selected a new mayor pro tem and chose representatives to area boards.

Park Hills voters cast their ballots on April 5, electing Carl Courtois to serve Ward 1. Stacey Easter was re-elected to serve Ward 2, and Adam Kell and Steve Weinhold were re-elected to represent Ward 3 and Ward 4 respectfully.

Park Hills City Clerk Terri Richardson administered the oath of office in the elected officials.

Members of the council elected this month will serve two-year terms ending in 2024.

Before the previous council adjourned for the last time, Mayor John Clark presented outgoing Ward 1 Councilman Michael Adam Bowers with a plaque, expressing appreciation for his years of service to the city. Bowers decided not to seek re-election after eight years in his Ward 1 position.

"We appreciate his service, his humor, and him keeping us on our toes, and all the things that come with that," the mayor said. "Adam, I'd like to congratulate you and thank you for your service to the Park Hills City Council."

Clark noted that Bowers had done a tremendous job leading the efforts to pass Proposition SWIM, which was approved by voters this month with a 72% margin. Prop SWIM will allow for a new aquatic facility to be constructed in Columbia Park.

"We're appreciative of that, and every time we swim in that pool, we'll think about you," Clark added.

In the new council's first meeting, one of the priorities was the election of a mayor pro-tem.

Most cities do not have a position of vice mayor but rather appoint a person from the city council to act as president pro-tempore, also known as mayor pro-tempore, in the absence of the actual mayor. The position is commonly referred to as president pro tem or mayor pro tem.

Mayor Clark opened up the floor for pro tem nominations, and Ward 3 Councilman Adam Kell nominated Ward 4 Councilman Weinhold for the position. Ward 3 Councilwoman Cindi Penberthy nominated Ward 2 Councilwoman Easter for president pro tem.

Clark then polled the council, and Easter was chosen as president pro tem, receiving six votes to Weinhold's two.

The mayor moved on to appoint Weinhold as the council's representative on the Planning and Zoning Commission with unanimous approval from the other council members.

Next, Clark appointed Penberthy as the council's representative on the Flat River Senior Aid Association Board. The council unanimously accepted the mayor's appointment.

The council approved the mayor's appointment of City Administrator Mark McFarland to the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission. McFarland noted that he and the mayor had previously represented the city at the regional planning commission meetings. The mayor opened the floor to another council appointment to the commission, and Courtois was accepted for the duty.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.