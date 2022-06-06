Park Hills launches new notification app for city alerts

The City of Park Hills recently launched a new notification system called MessageSpring to provide city residents with important information about emergencies, notices, events and more.

Residents, employees, business owners, or others interested in receiving important communications from the city can sign up to receive notifications via the MessageSpring app, SMS/text messaging, or email.

MessageSpring subscribers can choose to receive all notifications sent by the city or choose only the notifications that are of interest to them.

The app can send notifications regarding many topics, including emergencies, road closings, water main breaks and weather announcements.

Subscribers can opt-in to receive important notices about things like bulk pickup, employment opportunities, bids on city projects, fire tag due dates, business license due dates, elections and more.

The app can send out sports information with updates on T-ball, soccer, softball leagues, youth ball, and other city-sponsored sporting programs.

With new events happening frequently, residents can subscribe to get details about community gatherings, including Christmas in Lights, Concerts in the Park, parades, July 4th celebrations, festivals, Trunk & Treat, and others.

Holiday trash collection details and holiday closings are also available through the MessageSpring app.

MessageSpring has features to make it accessible to all, including language preferences. Subscribers choose the language in which they prefer to receive their messages.

To sign up for MessageSpring, citizens can visit the city's homepage at parkhillsmo.net and click the "subscribe" button in the top right-hand corner of the page to download the MessageSpring app or to choose the preferred notification delivery method. Preferred topics should be selected at the time of signing up.

Citizens can also sign up by downloading and printing the MessageSpring Sign Up Sheet from the "FORMS" page under the "City Forms" tab. The completed form should be returned to Park Hills City Hall, and staff will complete the sign-up process.

For information or questions about the MessageSpring app, contact Park Hills City Hall at 573-431-3577, Ext. 37.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

