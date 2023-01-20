 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert featured

Park Hills looks to collect 3% tax on recreational pot

  • Updated
  • 0
Park Hills looks to collect 3% tax on recreational pot

The Park Hills City Council approves a tax question for April's ballot asking voters to approve a 3% tax on all recreational marijuana sales within the city.

 BOBBY RADFORD

The Park Hills City Council met in a special session Thursday evening, voting on a proposed tax of 3% on all marijuana sales within the city. Following a unanimous council vote, the sales tax will be presented to Park Hills voters for approval on the upcoming April ballot.

In November, Missourians passed Amendment 3 to the Missouri Constitution, legalizing the sale, possession, and use of recreational marijuana. Since then, local governments across the state have been preparing tax measures to bring to their voters on April 4 in hopes of benefiting from a new cash crop. Revenue generated from the sales tax would go to the city’s general fund. The money can be used for any project or other city expense, unlike state marijuana tax revenue which has specific designations under Amendment 3.

As recreational marijuana shops increase across the country, many health officials have growing concerns over the packaging and marketing of flavored cannabis that could appeal to people under 21. Marijuana use may harm the developing teenage brain, according to the CDC. It may lead to difficulty thinking and reduced coordination. The CDC says 22% of U.S. high school students in 2019 reported using marijuana in the last 30 days. New York, which legalized recreational marijuana in March 2021, forbids marketing and advertising that "is designed in any way to appeal to children or other minors." But the state has yet to officially adopt rules on advertising that could ban cartoons, candy depictions and other marketing, which the New York State Office of Cannabis Management suggests could attract people under 21. Many strains of cannabis had catchy names long before marijuana was legal. Medical use of cannabis is currently allowed in 37 U.S. states, while 21 states allow recreational use. Local lawmakers often look to the federal government to set national standards, an option not possible for cannabis marketing because marijuana remains illegal at the federal level.

While consumption of the plant became legal for adults age 21 and older on Dec. 8, marijuana dispensaries are waiting on licenses to sell the recreational herb. The state’s Department of Health and Senior Services said some requests to transition medical facility licenses to full recreational facilities would be approved by early February.

People are also reading…

Park Hills is currently home to one medical marijuana dispensary. City Attorney Nathan Bollinger mentioned that most cities are proposing similar taxes. He noted that the coming election cycle is the time to present a marijuana tax to voters as the state prepares to start issuing recreational sales licenses next month.

Park Hills looks to collect 3% tax on recreational pot

Park Hills joins many other cities in seeking a 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana. 

Other area cities are seeking voter approval of their marijuana sales tax.

Last month, Leadington’s Board of Aldermen passed their proposed 3% tax question for the April ballot. The Farmington City Council is set to decide this month on whether to add a 3% tax on the sales in their city, which has two medical marijuana dispensaries currently.

Levels of government from city to state can propose their own pot taxes on the April ballot. The St. Francois County Commission decided last month to ask voters for a 3% tax on all county weed sales. Likewise, Madison County is looking to voters for a tax of 3%.

Missouri already collects a 4% tax on medical marijuana sales under Article XIV of the Missouri Constitution. As recreational marijuana begins hitting dispensary shelves next month, Article XIV also the state to levy a 6% tax on each sale. Revenue generated from the state tax will be used to run the marijuana program. Additional funds will go toward processing expungements for past marijuana offenses. Amendment 3 specifies that the remaining revenue goes to state public defenders, nonprofits, addiction treatment agencies, the Missouri Veterans Commission, and other “allied” state agencies.

Ultimately, the voters will decide on April 4 whether to accept the marijuana taxes proposed in cities and counties throughout the state. It’s still unclear exactly how much revenue could be generated by the local taxes if passed.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

Related to this story

Most Popular

Farmington weighs 3% 'pot' tax

Farmington weighs 3% 'pot' tax

A 3% city tax on recreational marijuana purchased within Farmington’s city limits is under consideration by the city council after the subject…

DNR awards $50,000 to Viburnum

DNR awards $50,000 to Viburnum

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded a $50,000 Clean Water Engineering Report Grant to the city of Viburnum to evaluate th…

Missouri Democrats say House dress code debate a distraction

Women who serve in the Missouri House will face a tougher dress code when they return to the floor this week after a debate that Democrats panned as a pointless distraction from the issues facing the state. The new rules require female legislators and staff members to wear a jacket such as a cardigan or blazer. The Republican who introduced the change said it was done to ensure decorum and mirror the men's dress code. Democrats called it ridiculous and said women shouldn't be policed for their fashion choices. Virginia Ramseyer Winter, who leads the University of Missouri's Center for Body Image Research and Policy, said the rules unnecessarily put the focus on the way women look instead of the issues.

Watch Now: Related Video

Newly discovered photos of Warsaw Ghetto uprising to go on display

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News