Park Hills looks to collect 3% tax on recreational pot

The Park Hills City Council met in a special session Thursday evening, voting on a proposed tax of 3% on all marijuana sales within the city. Following a unanimous council vote, the sales tax will be presented to Park Hills voters for approval on the upcoming April ballot.

In November, Missourians passed Amendment 3 to the Missouri Constitution, legalizing the sale, possession, and use of recreational marijuana. Since then, local governments across the state have been preparing tax measures to bring to their voters on April 4 in hopes of benefiting from a new cash crop. Revenue generated from the sales tax would go to the city’s general fund. The money can be used for any project or other city expense, unlike state marijuana tax revenue which has specific designations under Amendment 3.

While consumption of the plant became legal for adults age 21 and older on Dec. 8, marijuana dispensaries are waiting on licenses to sell the recreational herb. The state’s Department of Health and Senior Services said some requests to transition medical facility licenses to full recreational facilities would be approved by early February.

Park Hills is currently home to one medical marijuana dispensary. City Attorney Nathan Bollinger mentioned that most cities are proposing similar taxes. He noted that the coming election cycle is the time to present a marijuana tax to voters as the state prepares to start issuing recreational sales licenses next month.

Other area cities are seeking voter approval of their marijuana sales tax.

Last month, Leadington’s Board of Aldermen passed their proposed 3% tax question for the April ballot. The Farmington City Council is set to decide this month on whether to add a 3% tax on the sales in their city, which has two medical marijuana dispensaries currently.

Levels of government from city to state can propose their own pot taxes on the April ballot. The St. Francois County Commission decided last month to ask voters for a 3% tax on all county weed sales. Likewise, Madison County is looking to voters for a tax of 3%.

Missouri already collects a 4% tax on medical marijuana sales under Article XIV of the Missouri Constitution. As recreational marijuana begins hitting dispensary shelves next month, Article XIV also the state to levy a 6% tax on each sale. Revenue generated from the state tax will be used to run the marijuana program. Additional funds will go toward processing expungements for past marijuana offenses. Amendment 3 specifies that the remaining revenue goes to state public defenders, nonprofits, addiction treatment agencies, the Missouri Veterans Commission, and other “allied” state agencies.

Ultimately, the voters will decide on April 4 whether to accept the marijuana taxes proposed in cities and counties throughout the state. It’s still unclear exactly how much revenue could be generated by the local taxes if passed.