During February's regular city council meeting, Park Hills Mayor Stacey Easter delivered an update on work being done by different city departments.

The Park Hills Senior Center

Easter said renovations are underway at the Park Hills Senior Center. The mayor said Center Director Holly Buxton had been gathering equipment and new fixtures for the project using donations and grant funding.

"She's gotten a lot of money donated to her. She's received some grants. She received a new fryer [and] a new stove," Easter said.

The mayor said a senior center staffer had recently gone to Lowe's and after talking with the store manager about the renovations, the retailer donated three new ceiling fans and all new blind treatments for the center's windows.

"To say that they are excited is an understatement, and it's definitely much needed," Easter said. "I don't know if you've been in her kitchen to see the tiny space that they have to work with, but it's very minimal. So she's actually going to be pushing out her workstation so they can accommodate her new stove and the fryer and a couple of new things in there."

Ward 4 Councilwoman Donna Dettmer, chairperson for the council's Parks, Library, and Senior Center Committee, noted that the senior center would be shut down this week while the renovations are completed. During the week of the closure, the center plans to send out frozen meals to the many area seniors it serves daily. A grand re-opening of the freshly renovated facility is set for March 3.

The Park Hills Police Department

Easter informed the council that Park Hills Police Chief Richard McFarland had been working with Leadbelt PowerSports to use one of the dealer's side-by-side off-road vehicles, or UTV, through a "Law Loan" program.

"Leadbelt PowerSports will loan our police department a side-by-side to use for so many months," the mayor explained. "The only thing that we have to provide on it is maintenance."

The mayor went on to mention the police chief's intentions to buy two additional department vehicles, which were included in this year's budget. She said the police department would seek bids for a used truck and a Ford Explorer.

Chief McFarland has reportedly been concerned with the condition of the city's emergency alert system. Some of the siren equipment is not working and requires repairs.

"I've been talking with him for a couple of months about this and the expense it's going to be to do kind of an overhaul on that," said Easter. "We will be having an ARPA meeting Thursday. Mr. (Carl) Courtois is calling a meeting for that, so I'm going to talk to them about funding the replacement for this because the quote that he received was $17,000.

"I know we do have some alarms that currently don't work or are in need of extreme repair, and so this will actually fix all of our problems with our alert system."

Public Works Department

Easter said she had been discussing the purchase of new vehicles with Public Works Director Cody Govreau for his department.

"He's spoken with me about his fleet," the mayor explained. "I've asked him to give me a detailed report of all of his vehicles and what he's looking at right now."

The mayor noted work was still underway on the Gumbo Street ditch project, and the replacement has been steadily progressing.

"It's been something that they've been working on for a while," she said. "They're approximately halfway done replacing the wall along that ditch on Gumbo Street."

Easter mentioned this winter's snow storms and commended the department on its snow and ice removal efforts.

"They did create a new salt brine as their liquid pretreatment system for our roads," Easter explained. "So they just wanted to let the council know that that's something new that they've done, and it has worked out great for them.

"I know I received some compliments on the situation with our roads, these past storms, and people thought that they did a phenomenal job there. So thank you for that," she said. "I think that worked out well. He did say it cuts down on the amount of salt that we use during storms by diluting it down and spraying roads before the storms hit, keeping costs down and easier removal of the snow."

Parks and Recreation Department

The mayor talked about the Parks and Recreation Department's recent move to the old Horseshoe building at the Sports Complex from the old offices on Front Street. Easter said new Parks and Recreation Director Matt Barton had saved a lot of money for the department by taking cost-saving measures during the move and overhaul of the building.

"Matt is super resourceful, staying as frugal as I can imagine," she said. "He has utilized his crew, the inmates, and whatnot to clean that facility, to build an office in there and different things.

"The cost to the city was very minimal on moving it up there," Easter noted. "So they're really excited about moving it up there and just being up there, being more centrally located, and they do thank the council for allowing that move."

Easter said the concession stand at the Sports Complex is awaiting insurance estimates for repairs as the building has sustained water damage.

"We have some major damage up there from water and just lack of repair," she said. "I went and looked at it with Matt myself after the last council meeting, and it's just in pretty rough shape. We've reached out to MOPERM, which is our insurance agency. They've done two visits on the building. So we're waiting on a repair cost estimate from them on that building."

Easter talked about other repairs that have been made or are in the works. She said the Parks and Recreation crew, along with the inmate workers, had repaired the backstop at the sports complex baseball fields, saving the city an estimated $35,000. The mayor said they had also ordered replacement shade structures which should be in place soon.

The Utilities Department

The Utilities Department is looking into buying a machine that would stop the constant flow of water to a broken water main, allowing crews to more easily work on water main breaks.

Mayor Easter said Director Frank Shovlin had briefed her on the equipment and said it would be a significant improvement to the working conditions, especially in cold weather.

"They kind of gave me a huge lesson on how things work," she said. "I may have asked them really crazy questions, but I wanted to make sure I knew the capacity of this machine because it is so expensive.

"So basically, what this machine does is, if they have a water main break, it actually stops the water from hitting that break," the mayor said. "It'll drill a hole into our pipe, they can put a cap on it, and they can send a balloon down into the hole, which will stop the water from coming through and essentially allow them to fix that break."

Easter said she wants to be sure the department has the right tools for the jobs they do, and the purchase would be discussed at the ARPA meeting. If approved, the proposed purchase would be brought to the council for final approval.

The Utilities Department continues to work on getting certifications, the mayor said.

"Most recently, Eric Lewis received his Water Distribution Level Three certification and Drinking Water Treatment C certification," Easter said. She congratulated Lewis and thanked all the department employees for consistently bettering themselves in their positions.

The Park Hills Public Library

Library Director Lisa Sisk told the mayor the library's new security system, which she described as "phenomenal," had been installed.

"[Sisk] is extremely happy with it," said Easter. "She has a lot of people on the outside of her building doing not-so-great things, and so this kind of helps keep an eye on that a little bit."

Easter said Sisk had been looking into grants for digitizing all of the library's microfilms but recently received an offer from the Missouri State Historical Society to complete digitization and make the microfilms available on newspapers.com.

Easter said Sisk had initially budgeted $16,000 for the digitizing, and it appears she will no longer need to spend the money.

"So she's not going to continue on with the grant in hopes that this kind of pans out, which it sounds like it will. So that's fantastic news," Easter added.

Community Development Department

Easter took an opportunity to note how much help Community Development Director Rachel St. Pierre has been in the planning of the new Park Hills Aquatic Center going into Columbia Park.

"Rachel has been a huge asset to everyone, especially with the pool," Easter said. "She has provided so much input on this pool that it's saving us money. It's making us better decisions in how the pool is situated and just different things in general, from doors to heights and all that stuff. So I just appreciate Rachel and her knowledge that she brings to the table."

The mayor said St. Pierre had also been helping with City Hall renovations. The renovations include building a kitchenette, painting, and replacing aging wallpaper lining the council chambers.

The mayor closed her department update by thanking all of the city department employees for their hard work, even in the absence of a city administrator.

"So they've been doing their jobs; I don't have any complaints," she said. "They've all just stepped up and done what they needed to do. I certainly appreciate it, and I know the council appreciates it."

Easter said the city would continue to search for a qualified candidate to fill the city administrator's position, which has been vacant since Administrator Mark McFarland retired in November.