Park Hills mayor resigns, citing stress-related reasons

The mayor of Park Hills resigned his position on Friday, citing stress and a desire to enjoy retirement. Mayor Pro Tem Stacey Easter has accepted the mayor's seat and will be sworn into office during the City Council's regular June meeting.

In his letter of resignation, Mayor John Clark explained that the position had become more of an undertaking than he expected when he was elected a little more than a year ago in April 2021.

Clark's resignation letter addresses Park Hills citizens, the city council, city employees, his family, friends, and supporters

"After a lot of soul searching, I have made the very difficult decision to resign my position as Mayor of the City of Park Hills, effective immediately," Clark said in his resignation.

"I do not do this in haste, but with the realization that I am just not suited to this position at this time in my life," he explained. "I have served this city in many capacities over the last 25 years and thought I was ready to serve again as Mayor. Since that time and a year later, I have come to realize that the changes and expectations of this job are much more time-consuming and demanding. Simply put, my heart just isn't in it anymore.

"What I have realized over the last year is that having all of the additional responsibility and associated stress is something I do not want," said Clark. "I have lost many hours of sleep in the last year and in making this decision, but I have made it.

He said he feels this is in the best interest of the city and himself.

"I do apologize to all of my supporters and citizens. I hope you will forgive me ... also want to thank you for the support you have shown me over the years.

"I retired from my working career in 2016, after 30 plus years, and after this past year, I now realize that this is supposed to be the time in my life to enjoy retirement," said Clark. "The old saying is true, 'life is short, and we need to enjoy the time we have.'

"Finally, this has always been my home, and I plan to continue to support it in its many endeavors and wish everyone health, happiness, and the most success," he added.

Clark has served as Park Hills' mayor since being elected to the four-year term in April 2021.

City Administrator Mark McFarland said he spoke with Ward 2 Councilwoman Stacey Easter, who was selected as mayor pro tem after this year's election. McFarland said he called Easter to ensure she was willing to serve in Clark's vacated seat, and she accepted.

Easter will be officially sworn in as acting mayor during the council's next regular meeting on June 14. She will serve in the position until the next election cycle in April. From there, she could seek election as mayor and serve out the remaining two years of Clark's four-year term. The office could also be sought by other candidates.

The council will have to appoint someone to fill Easter's council spot representing Ward 2. The selected person will then serve until the next election in April, when they could be elected and remain on the council.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

