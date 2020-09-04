Park Hills plans new budget

Park Hills Police Chief Richard McFarland presented the department’s proposed budget, which includes increased spending on equipment and training.

“The budget is pretty close to what it was last year,” the chief said. “The increase is obviously from the Prop P.

“Terry estimated that come early January, we're hoping to receive that money, approximately $98,000,” he explained. “Most of that [money] I have invested in training and equipment. You know we're far behind, and a lot further behind than most places. Our goal is to get everybody up to par as far as training and equipment goes. Outside of that, our numbers are pretty much the same.”

Library Director Lisa Sisk next presented the library’s proposed budget, which contains increases that Sisk said were anticipated as grants are not expected to be available in the coming year.

“The grants, state aid, and revenue that we would have coming in this coming year, I don't think we're going to be getting any of it; and if we do, it will be extremely low,” said Sisk. “COVID-19 hit hard for everyone.