Park Hills plans new budget

The Park Hills City Council has begun the process of drafting a budget for the coming fiscal year.
City council members recently heard preliminary budget numbers from department directors during August’s work session, and hope to have a final budget completed by the end of the month. The council also approved a property tax rate for the 2020-2021 fiscal year during the session.
Beginning the meeting with a public hearing on the property tax rate, the council subsequently voted to set the property tax rate at $0.6209 per $100 assessed valuation, the same rate as last year.
The council then moved on to begin the budgeting process.
City Administrator Mark McFarland said the meeting was just the first round of budget talks. He gave an overview of the city’s fiscal standings before the department directors gave their presentations.
“Last year's budget was a little over $9 million, and the city expected to deficit spend a little over $200,000,” McFarland said. “The way it looks right now at this moment, fiscal year, ‘19 and ‘20 will probably end up in the black. So, we're going to have a balanced budget and maybe even a little money left over.
“This is only made possible because of all the departments,” he explained. “The departments were very diligent in their spending for the past seven months, and we're going to get some COVID money from the federal government.”
McFarland noted that he had anticipated the COVID-19 pandemic to cause financial devastation for the city, but to his surprise city revenues have increased.
“I think COVID has really helped us out, to be quite honest, financially,” said the administrator. “A lot of people are buying more local, and we have increased more than $260,000 in sales tax so far in this fiscal year ... and our overall revenues are looking at about $734,000 higher.”
The revenue increases mentioned by McFarland do not include funds generated by the recently passed Proposition P (Prop P).
McFarland said the city’s outstanding current debt this year is just a little more than $4.5 million. This debt comes from what the city still owes on purchases and projects, including the paving of East Main Street, the Fairgrounds Extension Drive, Certificates of Participation, the fire truck purchased in 2016, lease-purchase agreements on city vehicles, and the 3,100 electronic radio-read water meters acquired this year.
Next, the department heads presented their preliminary projections for their department’s annual spending in the coming fiscal year.
Beginning the individual department budget proposals, City Clerk Terri Richardson explained that the new budget would be simplified at the suggestion of Financial Advisor Greg Shin. She said the past budgets have been between 130-150 pages, and this budget would be about 30 pages.
Community Development Director Robert Sullivan next presented his department’s proposed budget, which includes a new staff member for the department.
Sullivan explained that his department is interested in moving a staff member, or another person who may apply for the position, into performing building inspections.
“That will let me do some higher-level duties rather than going out and doing a lot of the building inspections myself,” said Sullivan.
The development director said the primary increases in his department’s projected expenses would be due to the additional staff member. He said the remainder of his department costs would remain about the same as in the last fiscal year, with some increases for travel and training.
“I'd like to see more training both for myself and our staff members,” he said. “...get some certifications under our belt so that we've got better-trained staff to do our job quicker and more effectively and efficiently.”
Court Clerk Tracy Fisher next presented her proposed budget, which she said has not changed in regard to expenditures.
“I want to point out that the travel and training [expenses] were a lot lower this year because our conferences got canceled,” said Fisher. “So, I am going to bring that [projection] up to where we were [last year.]”
Park Hills Police Chief Richard McFarland presented the department’s proposed budget, which includes increased spending on equipment and training.
“The budget is pretty close to what it was last year,” the chief said. “The increase is obviously from the Prop P.
“Terry estimated that come early January, we're hoping to receive that money, approximately $98,000,” he explained. “Most of that [money] I have invested in training and equipment. You know we're far behind, and a lot further behind than most places. Our goal is to get everybody up to par as far as training and equipment goes. Outside of that, our numbers are pretty much the same.”
Library Director Lisa Sisk next presented the library’s proposed budget, which contains increases that Sisk said were anticipated as grants are not expected to be available in the coming year.
“The grants, state aid, and revenue that we would have coming in this coming year, I don't think we're going to be getting any of it; and if we do, it will be extremely low,” said Sisk. “COVID-19 hit hard for everyone.
“We usually get at least $4,300 per state aid, and Athlete and Entertainers, which goes for our collection development, we usually get around $1,500,” she noted. “I'm not expecting anything this coming year.”
Senior Center Director Holly Buxton said the center’s projected budget has remained about the same as it was last year. She said the center received a grant and will be applying for more grant money in the coming year.
“We did get a grant from the Area Agency on Aging,” said Buxton. “It's a projected senior growth and development grant for $37,972, which will be coming in.”
She added that the grant the center received is related to COVID-19 relief.
Buxton said she thinks more grants will be made available soon. She said the center hopes to hold fundraisers, such as the COVID Cruise the center has planned for Oct. 3 in downtown Park Hills.
Utility Director Frank Shovlin explained the department’s proposed budget amounts are similar to last year’s, with relatively small increases for personnel training.
Along with increased training, Shovlin said he wanted to focus on capital improvements. He said his department would like to pay down debt associated with the radio-read water meters within five years, as opposed to over the 10-year period that was previously planned.
Other capital improvements Shovlin listed in his proposed budget include replacing obsolete communication systems for the city’s water towers and water plant and purchasing a new water truck and new dump truck.
Dooley Politte then presented the Parks and Recreation Department’s proposed budget. The department’s budget this coming year has some increases for building and pool maintenance.
Politte said the pool building will need to be painted this year. He said he also had to budget for $7,300 for a new pool pump, as the current pump stopped working toward the end of this summer’s pool season.
Another increase to the Parks and Recreation Department’s proposed budget comes in the form of salary funds. It was noted that the salary increase is due to the projected costs of hiring someone to operate the front booth at the entrance to the new ORV and ATV trail set to open this year.
Public Works Director Pete DeBlois next presented proposed budgets for city vehicle maintenance, the street department, and the sanitation department.
DeBlois said all three budgets have remained approximately the same as they were last year.
The budget session concluded with the council hearing the fire department's proposed budget from Fire Chief Brad Weiss.
Weiss explained some increases to the proposed budget are in part due to the addition of firefighters.
“I've raised the salaries just a little bit,” said Weiss. “We're going to start off with more firefighters and a higher call volume.”
Additional proposed budget increases are related to equipment testing, which has to be performed every five years.
“I still have a lot to catch up on things that have just been pushed off in other years because of budget concerns,” the fire chief noted. “The maintenance repair to buildings, we increased it just enough to keep maintaining everything the way it sits.”
Other increases account for yearly hikes in fuel and building maintenance costs, as well as spending overages on office supplies.
“...Last year was a tight budget and we cut out a lot of things that we usually are required to purchase," he said.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.