Park Hills pool to close permanently Saturday

The costly, never-ending maintenance has finally reached a point where the city officials had to make the call to close the facility and look at possible replacements options.

While many find it sad to see the landmark area close for good, new fixtures could be on the horizon.

City Administrator Mark McFarland said the council has not yet decided on how to replace the pool or what would take its place. The topic has been brought up in council meetings, with ideas for a splash pad, a new pool, and a combination of both being mentioned.

McFarland said funding for a replacement recreational facility would have to be secured through a voter-approved bond issue or possibly through some type of grant or other option.

McFarland added that the infamous concrete whale near the wading pool would be installed with whatever replaces the old pool.

Everyone who has visited the city pool knows about the whale. He’s almost as old as the pool itself.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}