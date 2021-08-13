Park Hills pool to close permanently Saturday

This Saturday marks the end of a 63-year era, as the Park Hills Municipal Pool in Columbia Park will see the last swimmers of its long life. The facility will close permanently after Saturday’s swim.
Since its opening in July 1958, the pool has been a respite for area children, teens, and adults looking to beat the summer heat. The large concrete swimming spot is one of the oldest in the area and was once touted as one of the best pools in the state, in 1962.
The pool’s age, however, is one of the main reasons it is closing. The average lifespan for a concrete swimming pool is 35 years. At 63 years old, the 50-by-150-foot city pool has nearly doubled the years it was meant to last. As the years passed, necessary repairs became more costly and frequent.
In recent years, the pool hosted swimmers during some of the hottest temperatures on record, and problems continued to pop up like a game of whack-a-mole.
Last year’s pool season was cut short by a pump failure. This year, there was a problem with the chemical dispensing lines, and city workers have had to add the pool chemicals by hand each day.
Water leaks have plagued the structure over the years as well. In 1994, the Parks and Recreation Department even sent scuba divers in the waters to find and plug many holes.
The costly, never-ending maintenance has finally reached a point where the city officials had to make the call to close the facility and look at possible replacements options.
While many find it sad to see the landmark area close for good, new fixtures could be on the horizon.
City Administrator Mark McFarland said the council has not yet decided on how to replace the pool or what would take its place. The topic has been brought up in council meetings, with ideas for a splash pad, a new pool, and a combination of both being mentioned.
McFarland said funding for a replacement recreational facility would have to be secured through a voter-approved bond issue or possibly through some type of grant or other option.
McFarland added that the infamous concrete whale near the wading pool would be installed with whatever replaces the old pool.
Everyone who has visited the city pool knows about the whale. He’s almost as old as the pool itself.
“Rory” the whale was installed in 1963 when the wading pool was constructed. The name “Rory” was derived from the Rotary Club, which donated $500 to the wading pool’s construction. Rory is 13.5 feet long and had a spray nozzle blowhole that, when operational, would spout water over swimmers in the wading pool. The whale was originally painted pink before being repainted with the sky blue color that most know today.
Throughout the 1960s, people flocked to Columbia Park during the summer months to cool off in one of the largest pools around. The pool was known for its size and a tall slide positioned in the middle of the water.
A record was set in June 1964, when 1,505 swimmers visited in just one week. More attendance records were set heading into the 1970s. Just halfway through the summer of 1971, 11,700 swimmers had already visited the pool.
In 1977, a new concession stand was added to sell refreshments to the swimmers and people visiting the miniature golf course that once existed next to the pool area. That same year, a ping pong table was also added to the pool area. The 1977 swimming season was cut short after paint chips began clogging the filtration system. The pool would remain closed until 1979.
Regular summer fun continued at the popular swimming spot into the 1980s, with the pool hosting swimming competitions, water polo, large private parties, and diving competitions using the 1-meter diving boards.
The Red Cross and other organizations would hold lifesaving courses and swim lessons regularly each year. Scuba diving training was also offered at the pool for several years.
As years passed, equipment and fixtures were added to the swimming area. In May 1995, the lift was added in the shallow end to allow swimmers with disabilities to enter and exit the water easily.
The large blue and red “funbrellas” and the 10-foot winding tube slide were installed in 2009. The year before marked the facility’s 50th year of being a staple in the community, and a celebratory party was held. The pool party became an annual community event that continued until 2019 when the pandemic hit.
As summer begins to wind down, the long-standing pool has reached the end of its journey. While it remains to be seen what might take its place, for many area residents, the memories of summer fun will always remain.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com