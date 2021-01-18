Park Hills remembers Lee, appoints replacements

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The mayor's remarks were followed by a moment of silence in remembrance of Lee.

Tuesday's meeting began with McFarland giving his monthly administrator's report, during which he spoke of delays in receiving CARES Act reimbursement funds.

In August, St. Francois County awarded Park Hills $349,000, but the city has yet to receive any of the COVID relief money due to some miscommunications and extensive records requests, as McFarland explained.

"I discussed things with the county auditor and with Southeast Missouri Regional Planning," he said. "They're the ones that are actually managing or have come up with a plan on how to divvy the money out, and they're doing this, not just for our county, with seven different counties.

"At the end of October 2020, the auditor wanted some specific details on how we came up with the items and wanted to see, you know, canceled checks and payroll explanation and things like that," McFarland recalled. "We got it all together and sent it on to the SEMO Regional on Nov. 4 via email. These materials were kind of lost in their email. They got them, but they didn't know they had them."

McFarland said he has since spoken with the auditor, and he believes the issues have been resolved.