Park Hills remembers Lee, appoints replacements

The Park Hills City Council met for the first regular session of the new year on Tuesday. During the meeting, council members remembered longtime city employee Paula Lee and appointed two city employees to fill her positions, which were left vacant after her passing last month.
City administrator Mark McFarland said Lee served the city in two capacities: the city collector and the deputy city clerk.
He recommended that the council approve Administrative Assistant Samantha Vaughn for appointment as city collector and City Treasurer Brandy Marler as deputy city clerk. Both appointments were approved by the council unanimously.
McFarland said the city would need to hire an administrative secretary to fill Vaughn's former position.
Just before the council vote, City Mayor Daniel Naucke read a statement honoring Lee's 37 years of service to the city.
"I would like to take this moment to recognize a life that was taken from us here at the City of Park Hills on Dec. 2, 2020," the mayor said. "Paula came to work for the City of Elvins in 1983 and became the city collector of Park Hills when consolidation of four communities happened in 1994.
"This has been a tremendous loss, and that empty chair is a constant reminder to the staff and the patrons that she is not coming back from vacation or enjoying retirement with her family, but she is another casualty of this terrible (COVID-19) pandemic," said Naucke. "The staff appreciates the council and administration's patience and understanding in mourning our loss and know she will always be remembered by those who worked alongside her."
The mayor's remarks were followed by a moment of silence in remembrance of Lee.
Tuesday's meeting began with McFarland giving his monthly administrator's report, during which he spoke of delays in receiving CARES Act reimbursement funds.
In August, St. Francois County awarded Park Hills $349,000, but the city has yet to receive any of the COVID relief money due to some miscommunications and extensive records requests, as McFarland explained.
"I discussed things with the county auditor and with Southeast Missouri Regional Planning," he said. "They're the ones that are actually managing or have come up with a plan on how to divvy the money out, and they're doing this, not just for our county, with seven different counties.
"At the end of October 2020, the auditor wanted some specific details on how we came up with the items and wanted to see, you know, canceled checks and payroll explanation and things like that," McFarland recalled. "We got it all together and sent it on to the SEMO Regional on Nov. 4 via email. These materials were kind of lost in their email. They got them, but they didn't know they had them."
McFarland said he has since spoken with the auditor, and he believes the issues have been resolved.
He noted that the city has also been submitting requests for back-pay of funds associated with city employees missing work for COVID-related reasons. He said he expects the city to receive more than the initial $349,000 awarded in August, but he does not believe the city will be reimbursed for all of the back-pay requests as he said the county has exhausted its first round of COVID relief money.
In Tuesday's meeting, the council also:
- Approved new Standard Operating Guidelines (S.O.G.) for the Park Hills Fire Department. The department's S.O.G. had not been updated since 1999 prior to Tuesday's council vote. The new S.O.G. will go into effect on Feb. 1.
- Declared a strip of land bordering the back of a residential property on North Large Street as city surplus property and approved its disposal. The request for the city to declare the small piece of land surplus property came from the owner of the adjacent property who plans to put a home on the lot.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com