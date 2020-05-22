Park Hills reopening facilities

Park Hills recently opened up its city hall building, allowing people to enter one at a time. McFarland said he felt the city was gradually getting back to normal while making sure appropriate precautions are still being taken as needed.

The statewide stay-at-home order was lifted earlier this month, allowing public and private facilities to open. Just prior to lifting the stay-at-home order, Parson extended his Emergency Declaration to June 15 but made it clear that the declaration was not an extension of the stay-at-home order.

“Extending the Emergency Declaration simply allows us to continue utilizing our resources and deploying them around the state, even as we move into recovery,” Parson said in an April tweet. “This also enables us to keep waivers/suspensions of state statutes & regulations in place while adjusting to reopening.”

In another statement tweeted by the governor, he assured Missouri residents that his administration had been closely consulting with many health and safety professionals while making the call to reopen the state and lift restrictions.

“I want to be clear that none of these decisions have been made alone. We have been in constant communication with leaders at federal, state & local levels to develop our recovery plan,” Parson tweeted. “We have also received input from our hospitals, health care providers, public health experts, emergency personnel, mayors, county commissioners, religious leaders, businesses, and employees. I want to thank everyone who has provided their advice & expertise throughout this process.”

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

