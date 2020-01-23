Voters in Park Hills will decide on a use tax which the city council decided to add to April’s ballot to help generate additional revenue for repairs to city streets, sidewalks, and stormwater infrastructure.
The council met in regular session last week where they decided to approve the ballot measure which, if passed by voters on April 7, will apply a 2.75% tax to goods purchased online or from out-of-state. There is currently no municipal tax on these items.
City Administrator Mark McFarland explained that this is not an additional tax, and it wouldn’t necessarily affect every city resident.
The use tax rate of 2.75% would apply the same sales tax rate charged on purchases within city limits to purchases made online. Additionally, a use tax return would not be required to be filed by any citizen whose purchases from out-of-state vendors do not exceed $2,000 in a calendar year.
McFarland said he believed the tax would mostly affect out-of-state purchases by businesses within the city and many citizens would not be affected.
In April of 2018, a similar measure was put to a vote in both Park Hills as well as Desloge, however, voters in both cities rejected the tax.
McFarland looked at statewide numbers and found that municipalities that successfully passed use tax measures had specified the ways that the potential tax revenue would be used.
The language of the ordinance was revised since the last vote and now clearly specifies that funds generated from the proposed tax will be used to improve the city’s streets, sidewalk, and stormwater utilities.
The ordinance was initially drafted to direct funds to the city’s Parks and Recreation Department but Mcfarland said that some members of the council thought the money could be better utilized in other areas of the city’s operation.
Ward 3 Councilman Ryan Ruble said that after speaking with constituents of his ward, he believed the use tax would go over better if it was used to improve infrastructure. He explained that several citizens within his ward have expressed the need for improvements to the roads and sidewalks around town.
In terms of the amount of money a use tax would bring into the city, McFarland said there was no way to really know.
“How much it’s going to bring in, I can’t say,” said McFarland during the meeting. “I’m hoping $50,000-$75,000 per year.
“Kansas City passed it expecting $100,000 per year and they got over a few million per year,” he added. “Other cities have passed it and got almost nothing … You don’t really know what people are buying online.”
The council unanimously voted to put the issue on the April ballot.
McFarland, along with other city officials, are hopeful that by plainly explaining where the tax money will go and by making it clear to citizens that general taxes within the city aren’t being raised, the measure will pass this time around and bring in much-needed funds for improvements from which everyone can benefit.
