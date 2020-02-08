The Park Hills City Council met for their January work session where one topic of discussion was the placement of a Proposition P (Prop P) measure on August’s election ballot.
The session began with members of the council addressing action items and the consideration of placing a Prop P tax on the Aug. 4 ballot, with funds generated from the measure going toward the city’s police department.
If passed by voters, the city’s sales tax will increase .25%, bringing the tax rate to 3%.
The council recently passed an ordinance allowing the police department to participate in the Major Case Squad in St. Francois County and with that comes investigative tools and training the department would like to add to their resources. Other items the agency uses budgeted funds to purchase include necessary equipment upgrades and maintenance.
In December, the police department gave a detailed presentation to the council in which Prop P was discussed as a possible solution to the department’s strained budget.
Chief Richard McFarland and Det. Sgt. Summer Bess spoke of some of the department's necessary expenditures, such as equipment updates and annual computer software subscriptions, and explained how these costs claim a large portion of the department's annual budget.
City Attorney Nathan Bollinger said he would be working on putting together the ballot language based on a list of the police department’s projected needs. The council will then have an official vote on the measure’s ballot placement before the March deadline.
The city’s fire department uses funds from a previously passed Prop P and City Administrator Mark McFarland said the .25% tax adds more than $150,000 to the department’s budget.
The purchases and upgrades outlined in the police department’s council presentation include items that the chief said most other area agencies already have. Officer safety equipment like bulletproof vests, which expire every five years, are needed and cost approximately $1,300 per vest for 17 officers.
New dashboard and body cameras are sought at an approximate one-time cost of $65,000. The department wants to put new radar units in all of its patrol cars at an approximate cost of $2,125 per car.
Certain necessary expenses, like the annual $9,000 subscription fee for Omnigo — the standard law enforcement reporting system — take a large chunk from the police budget but are required.
A new network server will cost the police $3,500 and is needed for day-to-day operations as the current server is nearing the end of its lifespan.
Annual training is also necessary for officers to stay up-to-date on certifications and cost the department approximately $15,000 per year.
Unforeseen costs like vehicle maintenance have put the department's budget in past pinches and administration is hopeful that a Prop P will be approved and passed, allowing some breathing room on their bottom line.
