Park Hills talks tax revenues

The Park Hills City Council met last Tuesday, discussing the city’s annual tax revenues, and approving a truck for the city’s Parks and Recreations Department.
City Administrator Mark McFarland began by giving the council a brief rundown of the city’s tax revenue status.
Revenues from the city’s General Sales Tax, Transportation Tax, Capital Improvement Tax, Parks and Storm Water Tax, and Fire Department Tax are up approximately 12% so far this fiscal year.
Alongside the increase in some of the tax revenues, McFarland said revenue from motor vehicle fees, motor vehicle sales tax, and gas tax are down 11%. He said utility gross receipts have also seen a decrease.
“We're just about level,” McFarland said regarding the city’s balance sheet. “We haven’t gained anything; we haven’t lost anything, which at this point, I think is a good thing for us.
“So, we’re kind of holding our own,” he said. “We’re just hoping things won’t take a nose-dive on down the road, but right now, everything is looking stable.”
The council moved on to approve a $5 increase to fees charged for code enforcement mowing services.
The mowing fees are charged when city workers have to mow a resident’s yard after it has come into violation with city ordinances.
McFarland explained that since the city would likely not be able to use prison workers for the rest of the year, the town hired five additional seasonal workers. He said the increase in abatement fees is intended to help the city recoup some of the money spent mowing the overgrown yards.
The council approved the purchase of a 2020 half-ton Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck for the water department. The truck will be purchased from Turner Chevrolet- Cadillac in Park Hills at a cost of $30,197.
McFarland said the price of the truck was more than the $25,000 budgeted, but explained that the truck is desperately needed by the city’s water department and the department did have the funds for the purchase.
The council approved the purchase with some hesitation.
Mayor Daniel Naucke said he understood the council’s hesitation as the price of the truck exceeded what had been budgeted.
“I understand,” said Naucke. “But Mark is right. I need that car that we loaned their department to come back into the department that we took it out of.”
Naucke said the city would soon have another person doing inspections and need to have a vehicle for that.
The mayor emphasized that although no one likes going over the budgeted amount, this was one situation in which the city does not have an alternative option.
During the July meeting, the council also:
- Discussed possible changes to the health insurance plan for city employees as rates under the current plan have increased by 39%, which could cost the city an additional $200,000 per year.
- Commended the city’s police department for their exceptional handling of the recent protests in the downtown area.
- Showed appreciation to the Parks and Recreation Department and the city’s firefighters for putting together an excellent 4th of July fireworks display. The usual volunteers who help out with the display each year were unable to do so this year, so volunteers from the fire department stepped up to help make the show possible.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
