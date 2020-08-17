Park Hills to auction off surplus property

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Park Hills City Council decided on Tuesday to hold an auction for surplus property in the first week of September.

The city has 52 surplus items including 20 vehicles, a rock saw, and 31 various office items.

City Administrator Mark McFarland said anyone interested in bidding will be able to pick up a form at the city hall building beginning this week.

The deadline for submitting auction bids at City Hall is 5 p.m. on Aug. 28.

“The bids have to be sealed bids,” McFarland said. “We're going to open the [sealed bids] on the 31st, which is the following Monday.”

The administrator said people can review auction items beginning Monday. The surplus vehicles are parked at the old Esther firehouse, 301 Tenth St.

“The [vehicles] are sitting outside, so if anybody wants to go by and look at them, they can,” McFarland said. “They do need to make a phone call to the public works building, where the office supplies and different things are stored.”

The public works building can be reached at 573-431-0464.