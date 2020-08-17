Park Hills to auction off surplus property

The Park Hills City Council decided on Tuesday to hold an auction for surplus property in the first week of September.
The city has 52 surplus items including 20 vehicles, a rock saw, and 31 various office items.
City Administrator Mark McFarland said anyone interested in bidding will be able to pick up a form at the city hall building beginning this week.
The deadline for submitting auction bids at City Hall is 5 p.m. on Aug. 28.
Park Hills surplus auction items (1).jpg
Park Hills surplus auction items (2).jpg
Park Hills surplus auction items (3).jpg
Park Hills surplus auction items (4).jpg
Park Hills surplus auction items (5).jpg
Park Hills surplus auction items (6).jpg
Park Hills surplus auction items (7).jpg
Park Hills surplus auction items (8).jpg
Park Hills surplus auction items (9).jpg
Park Hills surplus auction items (10).jpg
Park Hills surplus auction items (11).jpg
Park Hills surplus auction items (12).jpg
Park Hills surplus auction items (13).jpg
Park Hills surplus auction items (14).jpg
Park Hills surplus auction items (15).jpg
Park Hills surplus auction items (16).jpg
Park Hills surplus auction items (17).jpg
Park Hills surplus auction items (18).jpg
Park Hills surplus auction items (19).jpg
Park Hills surplus auction items (20).jpg
Park Hills surplus auction items (21).jpg
Park Hills surplus auction items (22).jpg
Park Hills surplus auction items (23).jpg
Park Hills surplus auction items (24).jpg
Park Hills surplus auction items (25).jpg
Park Hills surplus auction items (26).jpg
Park Hills surplus auction items (27).jpg
“The bids have to be sealed bids,” McFarland said. “We're going to open the [sealed bids] on the 31st, which is the following Monday.”
The administrator said people can review auction items beginning Monday. The surplus vehicles are parked at the old Esther firehouse, 301 Tenth St.
“The [vehicles] are sitting outside, so if anybody wants to go by and look at them, they can,” McFarland said. “They do need to make a phone call to the public works building, where the office supplies and different things are stored.”
The public works building can be reached at 573-431-0464.
“They can call, and somebody will meet them there to show them the items that are smaller and have to be kept out of the weather for the auction,” he explained. “Everything is as is, and the city has the right to refuse any bid.”
Once the winning bidder is notified, they will have two days to pay for the item and pick it up. If the item is not purchased and collected within two days, McFarland said the city will contact the second-highest bidder.
Auction Lots
Vehicles up for grabs in the coming auction include the following: a 1973 Chevy 30-Step van; 1988 Chevy two-ton truck; 1989 Chevy S10; 1994 Chevy S10; 1995 Ford F350; 1996 Chevy 1500; 1997 Ford E350; 1997 Chevy Venture; 1999 Ford Ranger; 1999 Ford E350; 1999 GMC C8500 Sludge Truck; 2004 Ford F150; 2006 Chevy Impala; 2009 Chevy Impala; 2010 Chevy Impala; 2012 Chevy Impala; 2012 Dodge Charger; and a 2013 Dodge Charger.
Office and miscellaneous items slated to be sold include the following: A glass showcase cabinet; saxophone; a tote that includes a chemical suit, gloves, and ventilator filters; an office desk chair-maroon; a Magnavox TV; a TV role cart; an HP Design Jet 500 printer; a Faxphone 170 scanner; an HP Laserjet 1018 printer; a Kodak ESP 3.2 scanner; a Symphonic VHS player; a Canon printer-scanner-copy machine; two standup lights; an NP 6320 copy machine; a black desk chair; two soft gun cases; two wooden office desks; a snowman Christmas decoration; a Ryobi chop saw; a Poulan chainsaw; a wooden bookshelf; a wooden file cabinet; a Quasar camcorder; an FM wireless microphone system; a Kodak DC210 camera; a box of computer keyboards and telephones; a Dell Inspiron laptop; four picture frames; Crate CR19 amplifiers; a box of police/EMS radios; and four lab safety green suits.
The city also has a 1983 Vermeer T-850 rock saw that will be sold to the highest bidder. A flatbed for a truck will be auctioned off as well.
For more information about the auction, contact Park Hills City Hall at 573-431-3577.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
