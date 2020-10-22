Park Hills to continue fluoridation

The Park Hills City Council met in regular session last week to vote on several ordinances and resolutions. Council members voted to purchase a new backhoe for the Water Department, buy a new rock crawler for the Public Works Department, enter into agreements for paving projects, and continue the use of fluoride in the city’s water supply.
The city council has been discussing the possible cessation of fluoride use in the city’s water for the past 90 days.
Members of the council have listened to public input, reviewed petitions, and heard professional opinions.
The resolution to cease the use of fluoride in the city’s water supply died for lack of motion during October’s meeting. The city will continue the use of fluoride in the water supply.
The city’s Water Department will be getting a new backhoe after the council approved the purchase this month.
The city will purchase a New Holland backhoe from Pat Kelly Equipment Co. of Hazelwood for $74,904. The purchase price includes a trade-in credit.
The Public Works Department has been in need of a new rock crawler/loader since the old one recently broke down. The old crawler was a 1990s model and deemed to be not worth repair.
The department has been renting a rock crawler from Larry Heisel Rentals for the past two months at a rate of $2,500 per month.
City Administrator Mark McFarland explained that the city had decided to rent the rock crawler while waiting for the new budget to take effect, allowing for the purchase of a replacement.
Larry Heisel Rentals offered to sell the rock crawler to the city and apply to the purchase the $5,000 spent renting the machine for the past two months.
McFarland said the Special Road District #2 donated $10,000 toward the purchase of the new machine. With the donation, trade-in of the old crawler, and the $5,000 credit, the equipment acquisition will come in under budget, costing the city a total of $23,500.
Support Local Journalism
Council members approved an agreement with Leadbelt Material Company Inc. for the asphalt paving of an unnamed section of street that runs from Domino’s Pizza on East Main Street to Stanley Street.
McFarland explained that the unnamed street has been in disrepair for some time and has been heavily utilized since Domino’s Pizza reopened at its current location adjacent to the unnamed roadway.
Another paving project to lay down asphalt on Firman Street, between Mill Street and Hampton Avenue, was approved during October’s meeting. The city received four bids, and the contract was awarded to Leadbelt Material Company Inc., who will complete the work for $9,085.
The city administrator informed the council that the city had hired two new employees.
McFarland explained that Andrew Lewis began serving as the city’s animal control officer earlier this month on Oct. 5. The city also hired Ray Robertson to fill a position in building inspection and code enforcement. Robertson will begin work on Oct. 26.
McFarland added that the city is still looking to fill a vacant mechanic’s position.
During the city administrator’s report, McFarland said that the fire department received tentative ISO evaluation numbers that indicate the department’s ISO rating will be decreasing.
The lower ISO rating is welcomed news for city officials and could mean lower insurance rates.
Fire Chief Brad Weiss told McFarland that the official ISO evaluation numbers would not be available for a month or two, but the chief expects the ISO rating to drop a full point in both the rural and city figures. Weiss told McFarland that he believed the lower rural ISO rating would be the lowest of all rural ratings for fire departments in the area.
McFarland said he wanted to thank the fire chief and all the active firefighters for their hard work.
During the meeting, the council also declared a 2012 Chevrolet Impala as well as a 5 by 9 foot box trailer as surplus property, authorizing the disposal of the property through a sale.
Both surplus items are located at the old Esther firehouse on Tenth Street, and the city is currently accepting purchase offers from the public.
The council will meet again for a work session Tuesday.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.