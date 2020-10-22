Park Hills to continue fluoridation

The Park Hills City Council met in regular session last week to vote on several ordinances and resolutions. Council members voted to purchase a new backhoe for the Water Department, buy a new rock crawler for the Public Works Department, enter into agreements for paving projects, and continue the use of fluoride in the city’s water supply.

The city council has been discussing the possible cessation of fluoride use in the city’s water for the past 90 days.

Members of the council have listened to public input, reviewed petitions, and heard professional opinions.

The resolution to cease the use of fluoride in the city’s water supply died for lack of motion during October’s meeting. The city will continue the use of fluoride in the water supply.

The city’s Water Department will be getting a new backhoe after the council approved the purchase this month.

The city will purchase a New Holland backhoe from Pat Kelly Equipment Co. of Hazelwood for $74,904. The purchase price includes a trade-in credit.

The Public Works Department has been in need of a new rock crawler/loader since the old one recently broke down. The old crawler was a 1990s model and deemed to be not worth repair.