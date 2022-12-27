 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Park Hills under boil water order

  • Updated
  • 0
Water issues

Park Hills' brand new rescue pumper has been used as a backup pump at the water plant.

 Park Hills Fire Department

It’s been a busy time for the Park Hills Water Department.

Mayor Stacey Easter said there have been three or four water main breaks over the last several days and one of the two pumps that feed into the filtration system at the water plant is down.

“They are trying to get it repaired,” she said.

For the last 24 hours, the city has used the fire department’s brand new rescue pumper to help pump water. Overnight, it will be relieved by another fire department pump.

“We will have to bring a big truck back in the morning to keep them supplied,” Fire Chief Brad Weiss said. “We just couldn’t run our truck 24/7 in below freezing weather.

“…They should have their pump repaired by Thursday. I’m making plans for longer in case it doesn’t happen.”

Boil Water Order

Residents have been placed under a boil water advisory. Easter said DNR suggested the city go under a precautionary boil water order.

She hopes to get the boil water order cancelled soon because the water has been testing safe.

Until lifted, residents should only use water that has been boiled for drinking; brushing teeth; washing and preparing food; mixing baby formula; making ice; giving water to pets; coffee makers; and dish washing.

Residents have also been asked to conserve water if they possibly can. Easter asks that residents be mindful of the amount of water they use.

