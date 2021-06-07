Park Hills Water Dept. receives state award

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced last week that the Park Hills Water Department had been awarded a 2020 Reaffirmation Award from the American Dental Association (ADA), Association of State and Territorial Dental Directors (ASTDD), and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for continuously adjusting and maintaining the amount of fluoride in drinking water for the prevention of tooth decay in adults and children. This award recognizes those communities that defeated an initiative to discontinue community water fluoridation.

According to Casey Hannan, MPH, director, CDC Division of Oral Health, water fluoridation is one of the best investments that a community can make in maintaining the oral health of its citizens.

"It is equally effective in preventing cavities in children and adults. Fluoridation is also highly cost-effective," Hannan said. "Studies continue to show that the economic benefits of fluoridation programs exceed their cost. An individual can enjoy a lifetime of fluoridated water for less than the cost of one dental filling.”

An official with Missouri’s Office of Dental Health said his office recognizes the value of prevention and the role community water fluoridation can play in helping to prevent a disease that affects children and adults.

“Water operators deserve our gratitude in bringing clean, fluoridated water to their customers’ homes,” said Guy Deyton, DDS, dental director, Department of Health and Senior Services. “Community water fluoridation has been recognized by CDC as one of the ten great public health achievements of the 20th Century. We are especially proud of Park Hills for continuing this important public health measure.”

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

