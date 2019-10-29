The Park Hills Utility Department has a new director who began his first day on the job last Monday.
Frank Shovlin was hired for the position after a unanimous council vote in an executive session of October's council meeting.
The position was vacated after Jeremy Buxton resigned, deciding he wanted to return to his previous position of the city’s assistant water plant operator and serviceman.
Shovlin comes to the department with a wealth of experience in the field of city water and wastewater utilities and is multi-certified. After serving as a water and wastewater operator in a small Northern Missouri town for 15 years, Shovlin went to work for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources as a water/wastewater specialist for nine years and also served as a certified trainer of the department.
The new department director will be moving to the area from Poplar Bluff with his wife, Rebecka, and three daughters.
The city’s utility department consists of 21 employees that keep the water flowing and Shovlin said that Park Hills is extremely lucky to have so many experienced men and women working for the department. He said it’s very rare to see a town with utility employees that have worked for the same city for as many years as some of Park Hills’ employees have. Shovlin estimated that the department has more than 200 years of combined experience among the staff.
Plans that Shovlin has for the department include doing in-house certification training, which will save the city thousands of dollars. He has spent his first week getting to know department employees and familiarizing himself with the city’s water systems and needs of the city.
“I really enjoy it,” Shovlin said on what he thought of the job so far. “There are good people here and you can tell they really care about the community and the environment.
“I’ve been trying to meet with [department employees] every day to learn about them,” said Shovlin. “The big thing is not only knowing their job but, knowing them as people … I want them to know they can come to me anytime and I’m here to help them”
