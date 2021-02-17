Park Hills wraps up project, amends police manual, welcomes new employees

The Park Hills City Council met last week and passed resolutions and ordinances relating to grant money for the fire department, updates to the police department's manual, and the upcoming municipal election in April. The council also heard about the completion of a city project.

The meeting began with City Administrator Mark McFarland delivering his monthly report.

He explained to the council members that the city's off-road vehicle (ORV) trail project, located off Fairgrounds Drive, is officially completed after the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) signed off on the work.

"The city received our final grant payment from DNR for the Fairgrounds Project," McFarland explained. "The final payment was just over $138,000."

He said Rebecca Rost with DNR recently did the final walk-through on the property.

"She looked at both the trails, the parking area, the check-in gate, the bathrooms and approved everything as completed and signed off on the project," he explained. "So, technically, the Fairgrounds Project is complete."

McFarland noted that there were still a few minor things that needed to be done at the location, but the project is essentially finished.