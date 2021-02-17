Park Hills wraps up project, amends police manual, welcomes new employees

The Park Hills City Council met last week and passed resolutions and ordinances relating to grant money for the fire department, updates to the police department's manual, and the upcoming municipal election in April. The council also heard about the completion of a city project.
The meeting began with City Administrator Mark McFarland delivering his monthly report.
He explained to the council members that the city's off-road vehicle (ORV) trail project, located off Fairgrounds Drive, is officially completed after the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) signed off on the work.
"The city received our final grant payment from DNR for the Fairgrounds Project," McFarland explained. "The final payment was just over $138,000."
He said Rebecca Rost with DNR recently did the final walk-through on the property.
"She looked at both the trails, the parking area, the check-in gate, the bathrooms and approved everything as completed and signed off on the project," he explained. "So, technically, the Fairgrounds Project is complete."
McFarland noted that there were still a few minor things that needed to be done at the location, but the project is essentially finished.
"I just want to thank all the different crews that worked up there," said McFarland. "We had the water department up there. We had public works up there. A lot of people did a lot of work to save a lot of money for the city."
The city administrator took the opportunity to welcome two new city employees.
During January's work session, the council voted to hire Rachel St. Pierre as the city's new community development director. St. Pierre began work on Monday.
The city also recently hired Andrea Barton to fill a vacant administrative assistant position.
McFarland said he is expecting good things out of both new employees.
The council moved on to pass an ordinance pertaining to the general election on April 6.
As Mayor Daniel Naucke's four-year term is ending, four candidates have filed for election to the position. David W. Easter, Larry LaChance, Eugene Fritsche (Fritz), and John Clark are the mayoral candidates.
There are also four council seats open: Ward 1 currently held by Alan Coleman, Ward 2 held by Larry LaChance, Ward 3 currently vacant, and Ward 4 held by Donna Dettmer. Council members are elected to two-year terms.
Dettmer has filed for re-election to her Ward 4 seat. Colemen has filed for re-election to his Ward 1 position, while Jody "Joe" Adams has also filed for election to represent Ward 1.
Cindi Penberthy and Theresa Kelly Naucke have filed for election to serve Ward 3 on the council. Brian Whitfield and John H. Reeves have filed for election to represent Ward 2.
The Park Hills Fire Department was recently awarded an MFA Volunteer Fire Grant to help with the cost of purchasing turnout gear.
The cost of the new turnout gear is $4,138, and the department received $2,000 in grant money on Feb. 5. The council passed a resolution authorizing the matching funds of $2,138 within 12 months.
McFarland explained that the matching funds were not included in this year's budget. He said since the city has 12 months to match the grant money, the council could approve the payment in October, at the start of the next fiscal year.
The council passed a resolution adding a new chapter to the Park Hills Police Department's policy and procedures manual. The added chapter establishes a policy for using Stinger Spike Strips to deflate the tires of fleeing vehicles.
McFarland said the police department already has spike strips; however, the policy and procedures manual did not contain a proper strategy for using them. He said the absence of a defined procedure in the manual increases the risk of potential lawsuits against the department.
"There actually was [a pursuit], I think, a couple of weeks ago, and they chose not to use [the spike strips] because we didn't have a policy in place yet," said McFarland.
During February's regular meeting, the council also:
- Accepted a petition for the annexation of 3387 Doss Rd. submitted by Ameren Missouri. The utility company recently purchased the property and requested its annexation into the city limits. A public hearing concerning the matter is scheduled for March 9 at 6 p.m. in the Park Hills City Council Chamber.
- Passed a resolution authorizing a mutual-aid agreement between the Park Hills Fire Department and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). The agreement states that each party will render all available assistance to the other in the suppression of wildfires. A new agreement between the fire department and the MDC comes before the council every five years.
- Passed an ordinance related to surcharges for inmate security. The city collects a $2-surcharge as costs in each court proceeding filed in Park Hills Municipal Court if the defendant is found guilty and ordered to pay the fee. The funds are used to acquire, maintain, and develop biometric verification systems and information sharing and also to pay for any expenses related to detention, custody, and other expenses for detainees. Previously, the funds generated from the surcharge, approximately $800 per year, were handed over to the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department. The new ordinance allows the city to keep the money.
