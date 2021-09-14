Parson condemns Biden administration's vaccine mandate, party divide deepens

COVID-related party wars are increasingly heating up since Gov. Mike Parson vowed Friday to reject any and all attempts from President Joe Biden to mandate either COVID-testing or vaccine-taking among private-sector companies employing 100 or more workers.
Parson announced his administration will reject the Biden administration's attempt to enforce what he says is “an unconstitutional, federal vaccine mandate for Missourians and private businesses,” and he’s “aligning resources” with Missouri General Assembly leadership and the Attorney General's Office for a legal fight.
According to an Associated Press article, Biden’s rules would mandate all employers with more than 100 workers require their people to be vaccinated or weekly test for the virus, affecting about 80 million Americans. Also, the roughly 17 million workers at health facilities receiving federal Medicare or Medicaid will have to be fully vaccinated.
Additionally, Biden is signing an executive order to require vaccination for employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government — with no option to test out. That covers several million more workers, the Associated Press reported.
In a news release, Parson said he believes Biden is using OSHA measures to mandate vaccines so he can divert attention from Afghanistan, immigration issues and inflation.
"However, Missouri will not be a pawn in this publicity stunt that seeks to force Missourians to disclose private health care decisions and dictate private business operations," Parson is quoted as saying.
His news release reads, “Missouri is not under an OSHA state plan, and Governor Parson will not allow state employees to be used to enforce this unconstitutional action.”
Sen. Elaine Gannon, R-De Soto, agrees with Parson.
“A federal mandate like Biden has discussed is an unprecedented intrusion into individual rights, and if allowed to stand could lead to a slippery slope,” she texted Tuesday morning. “Fighting this mandate is imperative.”
State Rep. Dale Wright, R-Farmington, texted late Monday night that as a retired, longtime executive in the healthcare supply chain field, he supported vaccinations — as long as it’s the sole decision of the person receiving the vaccine.
“In fact, I and most of my family have been fully vaccinated,” he said. “However, I am definitely against federal mandates for such a personal topic, so I support Governor Parson opposing the president’s mandate order.”
Wright said the Missouri House and Senate have encouraged Parson to call a special session soon so that the role the state should play can be debated. He said he fears “if the federal government is successful with this mandate, then it will embolden them to try additional mandates against the Second Amendment and other inalienable, constitutional rights.”
State Rep. Mike Henderson, R-Bonne Terre, texted Monday that he fully agrees with Parson’s stance, mirroring a sentiment he posted earlier on his Facebook page.
“Under his edict people can (lose) their jobs and their ability to earn a living if they do not get vaccinated for COVID,” he wrote. “This is clearly government overreach into the daily lives of American citizens. It is my belief that this has happened now to draw attention away from the fiasco that was our withdraw from Afghanistan, the runaway inflation and the poor jobs report.
“I am not anti vaccination it is my belief that each person has to make that decision based on their health, religious beliefs and personal situation. To put a mandate on people to work and fine private businesses if they do not comply is beyond reprehensible!!! This must stop and in Missouri we must make it clear that we do not believe this is the role of government!!!”
A Facebook commenter had asked Henderson whether he disagreed with inoculations in schools or requirements for intercontinental travel, driver’s licenses, car insurance or property tax, things the commenter said were a state or federal mandate.
Henderson replied that “all those inoculations you took as a child were never mandated until years later. Not immediately. They took time to study the long term effects. Also it was not a federal mandate by one despot. It was by each state as they accepted the science.
“If you are vaccinated how does other people who choose to not get vaccinated (affect) you. The answer is they do not. Typical liberal logic is YOU NEED to do it because I want you to.”
Another local commenter said he always thought that one of the legislature’s responsibilities was “to keep the citizenry safe.”
“It doesn’t seem safe to be fighting against measures taken to ensure the public health,” he posted. “Since when has it been okay, constitutionally, for people to put the health of others at risk. I certainly don’t want anyone to lose their job for refusal to become vaccinated, but I also don’t want people I love (or anyone) to become sick and possibly die because they aren’t.”
Henderson replied he doesn’t believe the legislators are putting anyone’s health at risk. “If you chose to get vaccinated then being around people who are not vaccinated in theory should pose no risk to you,” he said. “I do understand that vaccinated people can get COVID but usually to a very mild degree. Also, we are dealing with a decree from one person, not Congress. We have three branches of Government to ensure separation powers.”
Republicans and some union chiefs across the nation have decried what they’ve either described as unconstitutional overreach, or unwarranted exclusion from the process of creating the plan.
On the other hand, according to the Associated Press, there were strong words of praise for Biden's efforts to get the nation vaccinated from the American Medical Association, the National Association of Manufacturers and the Business Roundtable — though no direct mention of his mandate for private companies.
Back in Missouri, Parson is considering the call for a special legislative session to challenge Biden's plan. The House Judiciary Committee is already planning to meet Wednesday to hear from Missourians about the vaccination plan. Lawmakers will already be at the Capitol for a short session to consider whether to override Parson's vetoes on bills.
A Reuters report observes that even without extensive legal challenges from the public and private sectors of America, the Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is in charge of formulating and enforcing the rule, which will be rolled out in the coming weeks. But the agency is significantly understaffed, and its emergency rulemaking mechanism has a mixed track record.
“The Consumer Brands Association - which represents consumer packaged goods companies like Coca-Cola Co (KO.N), Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N), Kellogg Co (K.N) and General Mills Inc (GIS.N) - wrote Biden on Monday seeking ‘immediate clarity’ on issues like how workers should prove they are documented and whether they need to be fully vaccinated to work,” the report reads.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.