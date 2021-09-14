Parson condemns Biden administration's vaccine mandate, party divide deepens

“If you are vaccinated how does other people who choose to not get vaccinated (affect) you. The answer is they do not. Typical liberal logic is YOU NEED to do it because I want you to.”

Another local commenter said he always thought that one of the legislature’s responsibilities was “to keep the citizenry safe.”

“It doesn’t seem safe to be fighting against measures taken to ensure the public health,” he posted. “Since when has it been okay, constitutionally, for people to put the health of others at risk. I certainly don’t want anyone to lose their job for refusal to become vaccinated, but I also don’t want people I love (or anyone) to become sick and possibly die because they aren’t.”

Henderson replied he doesn’t believe the legislators are putting anyone’s health at risk. “If you chose to get vaccinated then being around people who are not vaccinated in theory should pose no risk to you,” he said. “I do understand that vaccinated people can get COVID but usually to a very mild degree. Also, we are dealing with a decree from one person, not Congress. We have three branches of Government to ensure separation powers.”