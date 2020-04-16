Parson extends Stay Home Missouri order to May 3

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday he would extend the state's stay-at-home order to May 3, adding officials were beginning work on a plan to reopen the state's economy.
The Republican chief executive said the state would "safely and gradually move into a recovery phase of COVID-19."
He said as part of the plan, the state needed to ensure the safety of first responders. Parson said the state would need to strategically reopen businesses based on data and insights from employers and employees.
Parson said the plan to reopen the state's economy would be based on four pillars: rapidly expanding testing capacity; expanding reserves of personal protective equipment; continuing to monitor and expand health care system capacity; and using data to predict future outbreaks.
The state’s current order was set to end on April 24, but cases of the respiratory virus continue to grow. Parson's announcement came hours after St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson both announced local stay-at-home orders would remain active.
On Thursday, Missouri reported another 216 cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total number of known cases to 5,111.
The state also reported five new deaths, bringing Missouri's toll to 152.
Much of the state is in shut-down mode, with schools and universities closed for the remainder of the academic year and thousands of people working remotely.
Parson's order includes a requirement that limits gatherings to 10 people, resulting in the closure of many retail operations deemed non-essential.
Regional pacts
Parson’s action meshes with an announcement Wednesday by Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, who also extended her shelter order to May 3.
Parson said earlier this week his office was having conversations with top officials in neighboring states about cooperating to reopen the economy.
Other groups of governors have joined regional pacts.
One group includes New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. The other is California, Oregon and Washington.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, on Thursday said the governors of seven states — Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Indiana and Kentucky — would coordinate to reopen the Midwestern economy.
Indiana and Ohio are both led by Republicans. Missouri and Iowa, two Republican-led states that border Illinois, were not on the list of states cooperating.
Parson said he wasn't aware of being asked to join a pact, but said there are many avenues for other states to contact the governor's office.
Parson said Tuesday his chief of staff has talked to a top aide to Kelly about cooperation along the Kansas border. Parson also had been on calls with other governors, he said.
But, he said Wednesday Missouri's needs may not match those of other states.
“I’ve got to take care of Missourians,” Parson said. “But we’ll be in conversation with other governors on how to move forward.”
Backlash, rural areas
While many Democrats criticized Parson for waiting until April 3 to issue a stay-at-home order — several Missouri localities and most other states had already issued such orders — some Republicans have said Parson's order is too restrictive.
As of Thursday afternoon, more than 100 people had signed up on Facebook to attend a "Rally Against the Lockdown" on Tuesday at the state Capitol. More than 500 said they were interested in attending.
The organizer of the event, Josh Schisler, is a former registered lobbyist and former state Senate staffer, according to state records.
Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin, R-Shelbina, is among those who are pushing for Parson and others to loosen stay-at-home orders.
On Facebook, O’Laughlin has called extensions of those orders by other governors “ridiculous” and said rural areas like her sprawling district, covering much of the northeast part of the state, should be treated differently than urban areas.
“One of the major problems with the 'one size fits all' lockdown based on the worst-hit sections of the country is that rural areas are not experiencing any issues with the virus. Treating major cities and rural areas the same is a ludicrous approach,” she wrote in a Wednesday post.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 44 residents of O’Laughlin’s district have tested positive for COVID-19. One person in Linn County has died from the virus.
Adair County, home of Truman State University in Kirksville, has the most cases with 12, out of the 14 counties she represents.
In southern Missouri, at least three counties have asked most visitors to stay away during the pandemic.
As of Thursday, there had been three known cases of COVID-19 in Iron and Reynolds counties, south of St. Louis.
Local health officials were aware of about 50 residents in Reynolds and Iron counties who had been tested for COVID-19; the combined population of the two counties is roughly 16,000.
Frances Vermillion, health director in Reynolds County, said tests were available, but she said many people were staying home to social distance and were less likely to seek out a test.
"It's possible people are adhering to our stay-at-home order," she said by phone Thursday. "Social distancing has helped."
Rural hotspots
Some rural Missouri counties have experienced rates of COVID-19 similar to suburban and exurban counties, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis.
In Camden County, home to parts of the Lake of the Ozarks, officials have reported 31 positive cases of COVID-19 and one death. That's 0.69 cases per 1,000 people.
The rate in Jefferson County, with suburbs, exurbs and rural areas south of St. Louis County, was also 0.69 cases per 1,000 people on Thursday.
In Scott County, in southeast Missouri, there were a reported 41 positive cases on Thursday, or 1.06 positive cases per 1,000 people.
That's roughly the same rate as in St. Charles County, where there were more than 400 total known cases on Thursday.
And in western Missouri's Saline County, and in Perry County, in southeast Missouri, there were roughly two cases per 1,000 people.
Those rates were among the highest in the state. St. Louis County and the city of St. Louis on Thursday also reported more than two cases per 1,000 people.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.