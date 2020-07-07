Parson orders flags half-staff Wednesday for De Soto Rural Fire Lt. Wehlage

On Tuesday, Governor Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags be flown at half-staff at all government buildings in Jefferson County and at fire houses across the state on Wednesday in honor of De Soto Rural Fire Protection District Fire Marshal/Lt. Ronald W. Wehlage Jr.
Parson also ordered U.S. and Missouri flags be flown at half-staff at the Fire Fighters Memorial of Missouri in Kingdom City.
On June 28, Lt. Wehlage was among the firefighters who responded to a reported structure fire. On June 30, Lieutenant Wehlage died following a medical emergency. His death is considered to be in the line of duty. His funeral will be held Wednesday.
“At an early age, Ronald Wehlage chose a career path based on service to others,” Parson said. “He was committed to protecting others, educating residents and children about the importance of fire safety, and improving the lives of the people he served. Lieutenant Wehlage will be remembered for his devotion to ensuring the people of the De Soto Rural Fire Protection were safe and secure.”
Wehlage joined the De Soto Rural Fire Protection District as a volunteer firefighter in April 2003 and became a full-time firefighter with the district in February 2004. As fire marshal, he was responsible for fire safety education in the district. He was also the district’s media representative.
Wehlage joined the fire service as a member of the Hillsboro Fire Protection District in 1999. He also served as an EMT with the North Jefferson County Ambulance District and the Valley Ambulance District before joining the De Soto Rural Fire Protection District. He was 40 years old.
