Parson sends Guard troops to D.C.

Gov. Mike Parson said Wednesday that he was sending Missouri National Guard troops to Washington, D.C. amid protests in the nation’s capital.
The move follows a request to states by U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, who asked states to send some National Guard troops to help supplement law enforcement presence in Washington, the Washington Post reported Tuesday.
“We have been requested,” Parson said during a daily press briefing. “We will be sending some of the troops to Washington, D.C.”
Parson, a Republican, said the force would leave “probably in the next day or so.” It wasn’t immediately clear how large the force would be.
The Post reported a day of “mostly peaceful” protests on Tuesday. The newspaper said about 1,000 demonstrators protested outside the Trump International Hotel on Wednesday, while other demonstrations occurred at the Capitol and White House.
District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser said there would be an 11 p.m. curfew Wednesday after two nights of 7 p.m. curfews, the Post reported.
“The behavior of the protesters suggests that we should push the curfew back,” D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham said Wednesday during a news conference, the Post reported. “The largest group of protesters that we have seen to this point have been doing a little bit of self-policing.”
“Protecting Washington, D.C., protecting the monuments, protecting our history of who we are is important,” Parson said. “We’re more than willing to help.”
The Post reported that troops from other states — including Utah, New Jersey, Indiana, South Carolina and Tennessee — were either on the ground Tuesday or were on their way.
The Maryland and Ohio governors were also in the process of sending troops. Some states declined to send troops, such as Delaware, Illinois, Virginia and New York, which are led by Democratic governors.
Delaware Gov. John Carney’s office said the state did not send troops because Mayor Bowser did not request “additional assistance,” a reason Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam also cited.
Northam rejected a personal appeal from Esper on Monday to send thousands of the state’s National Guard members to Washington D.C., the governor’s office said. Northam said he was concerned that the Trump administration would misuse the troops to escalate tensions.
“I am not going to send our men and women in uniform — a very proud National Guard — to Washington for a photo op,” Northam said, referencing an incident Monday when police used tear gas to clear peaceful demonstrators from a park near the White House so Trump could walk to a nearby church and pose with a Bible.
Meanwhile, Parson said Tuesday he was calling up “over 1,000 troops” to “stop the violence” in Missouri.
“We currently have over 1,000 guardsmen deployed across Missouri,” he said Wednesday. “The Guard is mobile and can be used as necessary in support of local law enforcement agencies in roles such as site security, for example.”
He said deploying the guard to secure infrastructure frees up local authorities to “respond to protests and any potential criminal activities.”
When asked whether the National Guard had authority to arrest individuals, or use force, Parson said “they could,” but he said “we don’t really want to put the Guard out in the place where they’re doing the upfront policing side of it.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
