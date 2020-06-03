Parson sends Guard troops to D.C.

“Protecting Washington, D.C., protecting the monuments, protecting our history of who we are is important,” Parson said. “We’re more than willing to help.”

The Post reported that troops from other states — including Utah, New Jersey, Indiana, South Carolina and Tennessee — were either on the ground Tuesday or were on their way.

The Maryland and Ohio governors were also in the process of sending troops. Some states declined to send troops, such as Delaware, Illinois, Virginia and New York, which are led by Democratic governors.

Delaware Gov. John Carney’s office said the state did not send troops because Mayor Bowser did not request “additional assistance,” a reason Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam also cited.

Northam rejected a personal appeal from Esper on Monday to send thousands of the state’s National Guard members to Washington D.C., the governor’s office said. Northam said he was concerned that the Trump administration would misuse the troops to escalate tensions.