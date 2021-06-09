Parson signs SB 63, creating statewide prescription drug monitoring program

“I think it's a good program, I think we need to track these drugs, don't get me wrong on that part. I think we have a severe problem with opioids and pain medications,” he said. “My only problem with it was that 87% of our counties are now covered under the St. Louis drug monitoring program. And the question was, did the state really need to put a few million dollars into creating a state one, when the only 13% that aren't covered, there's counties that just chose not to be in it. But I think the program overall is something that was needed.”

Henderson said many in his party also initially balked at the thought of private health information being kept in a large database that might be subject to hacking or other abuse. Later changes to the bill seemed to address that fear, he said.

Patient information is protected health information under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and will continue to be maintained according to federal law under SB 63. SB 63 further states that patient information is considered a closed record under state law and will not be provided to law enforcement agencies, prosecutorial officials, or regulatory bodies for purposes not allowed under HIPAA.