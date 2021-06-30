Parson signs Wayfair into law

Those internet deals might get a little more expensive for Missourians, but local and state entities that depend on taxpayer support are breathing a sigh of relief, as well as merchandisers and service providers who are finding it difficult to compete with a relatively tax-free digital marketplace.
Lawmakers have also included a mechanism to possibly mitigate the extra money Missouri consumers shell out for the tax on out-of-state sales and use.
On Wednesday, during a ceremony at the State Capitol in Jefferson City, Gov. Mike Parson signed S.B. 153 and S.B. 97 into law, letting Missouri and local jurisdictions collect an online use tax to help protect Missouri's brick-and-mortar businesses. The law will take effect in 2023. Missouri is the last state in the union to adopt such legislation, which additionally exempts federal coronavirus relief payments from state income taxes.
Missouri businesses are said to have lost sales because out-of-state, online retailers don’t have to adhere to the same state sales tax laws that local businesses are required to follow. The current system also penalizes Missouri businesses because they had to remit sales and use taxes to other states, but out-of-state businesses selling to Missourians do not.
States began charging digital merchants with the task of collecting taxes for them following the 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair Inc. The court ruled states could adopt laws to collect sales and use taxes from business not physically located in their state but who sell and deliver products into the state.
The newly-signed laws will let Missouri and local jurisdictions collect a use tax from online retailers who annually sell and deliver more than $100,000 in tangible goods to consumers in the state.
Collection and remittance obligations will begin on Jan. 1, 2023. Sales and uses taxes cannot be retroactive and will be collected by the Missouri Department of Revenue. Following 49 other states and Washington D.C., Missouri will be the final state to implement an economic nexus law since the Supreme Court's decision in 2018.
Local legislators registered their satisfaction with the governor’s signing.
Rep. Dale Wright, R-Farmington, said the dearth of sales taxes collected from online sales makes a big difference on the local level.
“When our local brick and mortar enterprises don’t sell their goods they don’t collect sales taxes. When that happens, our cities, schools, libraries, health departments, and other vital services go unfunded,” he said. “When that happens, our citizens lose many beneficial programs and services and our communities as we know them today, will die. A perfect example are the deteriorating, boarded up, and closing shopping malls and outlet centers.”
Rep. Mike Henderson, R-Desloge, called it a victory for businesses who operate out of a physical plant, especially retailers.
“It allows them to compete on a level playing field with the internet companies,” he said. “The way we do commerce is changing and we must adapt to the changes. The brick-and-mortar stores provide employment to the people in our community.”
Henderson said in order to go into effect locally, counties and cities must pass a use tax -- if they have not already passed one -- to collect the tax on internet sales in that municipality. Since the tax on internet sales is considered a use tax, it will only apply to jurisdictions where the voters have approved use tax collections.
Rep. Cyndi Buchheit-Courtway, R-Festus, said many businesses, including local businesses, have closed their doors citing their inability to compete with internet sales.
“Many brick-and-mortar business owners have complained to me about the competitive disadvantages small businesses have with internet sales, especially Amazon,” she said. “In some instances there is at least 10% or more difference in the total cost. This is very challenging for small business owners, and with the passage of Wayfair, this will help our Missourians.
Buchheit-Courtway said to offset the increased sales-use taxes, Missourians will eventually see lower income taxes.
“In 2024, Missouri income tax will drop 0.1% for all citizens who pay income tax. Additional cuts will be available to those in the lower income range. By approximately 2030, Missouri income tax is expected to drop another 0.2%,” she said. “Once fully enacted, these cuts will save Missourians approximately $300-400 million per year in income taxes.
"Because these cuts are triggered by other revenue growth, the Wayfair bill will provide income tax relief to our citizens while still prudently financing the needs of our state budget.”
Another provision creates a state tax credit for lower income working families modeled after the existing federal earned income tax credit. That tax credit also takes effect in 2023 and could increase in size in subsequent years, but only if Missouri’s revenues grow by at least $150 million.
Parson announced his satisfaction as he signed the bill.
"Passing Wayfair legislation has been a top priority of my administration, and we are happy to be signing this critical legislation into law today," Parson said. "This law will help even the playing field between Missouri small businesses and large out-of-state retailers.
"With more than 570,000 small businesses in the state of Missouri, it is time that we establish a 21st century tax code that benefits our Main Street businesses rather than companies that don't invest in our communities or employ our citizens."
The Associated Press also contributed to this article.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.