Parson signs Wayfair into law

“It allows them to compete on a level playing field with the internet companies,” he said. “The way we do commerce is changing and we must adapt to the changes. The brick-and-mortar stores provide employment to the people in our community.”

Henderson said in order to go into effect locally, counties and cities must pass a use tax -- if they have not already passed one -- to collect the tax on internet sales in that municipality. Since the tax on internet sales is considered a use tax, it will only apply to jurisdictions where the voters have approved use tax collections.

Rep. Cyndi Buchheit-Courtway, R-Festus, said many businesses, including local businesses, have closed their doors citing their inability to compete with internet sales.

“Many brick-and-mortar business owners have complained to me about the competitive disadvantages small businesses have with internet sales, especially Amazon,” she said. “In some instances there is at least 10% or more difference in the total cost. This is very challenging for small business owners, and with the passage of Wayfair, this will help our Missourians.

Buchheit-Courtway said to offset the increased sales-use taxes, Missourians will eventually see lower income taxes.