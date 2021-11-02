 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Parson tours Madison County tornado damage
0 comments

Parson tours Madison County tornado damage

{{featured_button_text}}
Governor Parson visits BREC

Black River Electric Cooperative General Manager John Singleton, left, and CEO of Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives Caleb Jones, right, show Gov. Mike Parson the tornado damage at BREC during his visit on Thursday.

 Provided by BREC

Gov. Mike Parson and first lady Teresa Parson visited Madison County on Thursday to view some of the tornado damage.

The tour began at Black River Electric Cooperative where Parson was able to see the destruction firsthand and meet some of those on the front lines working hard to get things back to normal.

Governor Parson visits BREC

Emergency Management Director Dean Stevens, right, and his brother Dan Stevens stand with Gov. Mike Parson during the governor's visit to BREC on Thursday.

The Black River Electric Cooperative's Fredericktown campus sustained major damage, including the complete destruction of a storage bay used for lineman bucket trucks and other equipment. 

After meeting with BREC staff and board members, and elected officials, Parson made a second stop at a subdivision just up the road. This stop showed the complete destruction of several homes including that of Cpl. Richard Walker, a Marine Operations trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.  

On his Facebook page Parson wrote, "We are grateful to all the first responders, linemen, and volunteers working to restore power, clear debris, and begin the work of rebuilding. We remain in contact with local leaders and local emergency management teams for progress updates."

BREC General Manager John Singleton said it was an honor to have the governor and first lady at Black River Electric Cooperative to witness the damage firsthand.

Governor Parson visits BREC

Governor Mike Parson shakes hands with Culley Despain of BREC.

"For us, it was an opportunity to share how the community responded, not only for BREC, but for others who were impacted," Singleton said. "The Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri Highway Patrol, Cherokee Pass Volunteer Fire Department, Fredericktown Fire Department, the Fredericktown R-1 Schools, various individuals and so many others have provided assistance and encouragement during this period.”

BREC tornado damage

Pictured is some of the damage to Black River Electric Cooperative caused by the EF-3 tornado.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What's been done since the Paris Agreement?

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News