Passing the torch from father to son

Having grown up in the funeral home and assisting his father for years, Jason has a natural advantage in taking over as coroner. He said that very little that he does now is necessarily new, just more official.

“I guess the part that is new is the paperwork that I had nothing to do with before,” he said. “I’m getting better on that. I got a lot of experience working for him the last 20 years.”

Jim says that the biggest change he will have to adjust to is not being on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“I don’t have phones anymore,” he said. “Every now and then, you pat for your phone.

"As coroner, you’re married to that phone. You can’t go anywhere without it. I find myself making sure I have it. You take a shower, you put it where you can hear it. You never know when you get a call. When I go to bed at night, I know that I don’t have to answer that phone. It’s a very good feeling.”

As Jason has also taken over the funeral home, that’s another change for Jim, especially from when he started the business before cell phones were in practical use.