Passing the torch from father to son

On Jan. 1, the torch was passed from father to son in a unique situation in St. Francois County politics.
When Coroner Jim Coplin decided to retire after 20 years in office, his son Jason threw his hat into the ring to replace him, and won the election.
“I’m 64, I won’t need the insurance when I’m 65, and Jason does for himself and his family, that was a big factor,” Jim said, explaining his decision to retire. “Since my wife died, I’m raising my 11-year-old grandson.
"When I get a call in the middle of the night, it really put a damper on what I could do and when I could go [for him]. It was always a big problem. I feel like I need to be here for him. My grandson plays baseball, I’ll go to his games and practices. He’s on a travel team, goes to St. Louis a lot, and I want to go watch him. I better do it while I can, he’ll grow out of it. I’m building a house outside of Bonne Terre, moving out to the farm."
He doesn't have any other plans other than hunting and fishing.
Jim graduated from mortuary school in 1979. He first went to Caruthersville for about seven years then came back and bought the building he uses for his funeral home. After restoring the building, he opened Coplin Funeral Home in 1997.
“Ted Boyer was coroner for probably 40 years,” Jim said. “When his health stated failing, Mark Allen became coroner. I ran after his second term and beat him. There’s been quite a lot of changes in the coroner’s office, and there really needs to be some more changes. I hope Jason can do that.
“As we get more population here, more businesses coming in — which is good, we’re growing — the coroner’s office is still kind of left at the bottom of the totem pole. Through the years the business has increased, it’s a full time job now, has been for the last couple of years.
"When I first started, Mineral Area Hospital was in business, they had a morgue for us. They used their staffing in the hospital to help the coroner’s office as far as releasing bodies, viewing for cases, it was a real big plus for us as far as staff. They were really nice people and really good to us. Since they went of business, it became kind of iffy. We didn’t have a morgue for a long time. We are getting more and more deaths, and we need to get the coroner’s office up to a first-class county. The morgue staffing, viewing rooms, just like you would in St. Louis.”
Jim said when he started, he would have about 400 calls per year. With the growth of the county, the amount of calls grew over time with an estimate of 650-700 calls in 2020.
“The coroner goes to the scene of the death and determines the manner of death,” he said. “That stays the same, no matter whether it’s a first-class county or third-class county. The bigger the county, the busier you are. Our county is really busy.”
Jason recently talked to Cape Girardeau County and they were at 60 cases.
“I’m at 41 cases.”
Jason said that Cape Girardeau County has two deputy coroners and a secretary. In 2019, Cape Girardeau County had a population of 78,871 compared to St. Francois County’s 67,215.
“I’m pretty much by myself, I have Greg Armstrong if need be,” he said. “I’d like to get an extra deputy coroner or secretary.”
Having two prisons in St. Francois County also figures into the caseload for the coroner. Jim said that there are about 20 deaths per year in the prisons that the coroner has to handle.
Jason noted that sometimes the offenders are taken to other places such as Jefferson City, and the coroner has to go there and bring them back.
Jim explained that is another difference from when he started as coroner.
“The counties now have remanded cases. No matter where they die, if it started in our county and transferred to another hospital, it comes back to St. Francois County. That’s every death. If someone is in a car accident, they transfer them to Barnes or St. Louis University and they died, it’s referred back to us. We have to get them. Twenty years ago, we didn’t have to do that.”
Of course, paperwork is a big part of the coroner’s office. Jim said that 20 years ago, it wasn’t that bad.
Having grown up in the funeral home and assisting his father for years, Jason has a natural advantage in taking over as coroner. He said that very little that he does now is necessarily new, just more official.
“I guess the part that is new is the paperwork that I had nothing to do with before,” he said. “I’m getting better on that. I got a lot of experience working for him the last 20 years.”
Jim says that the biggest change he will have to adjust to is not being on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“I don’t have phones anymore,” he said. “Every now and then, you pat for your phone.
"As coroner, you’re married to that phone. You can’t go anywhere without it. I find myself making sure I have it. You take a shower, you put it where you can hear it. You never know when you get a call. When I go to bed at night, I know that I don’t have to answer that phone. It’s a very good feeling.”
As Jason has also taken over the funeral home, that’s another change for Jim, especially from when he started the business before cell phones were in practical use.
“When I first got in the mortuary business, you had to actually stay home and answer the phone, the landline,” he said. “I had a long cord, when I went outside to barbecue, I took the phone, run it out the window and listened for the ring.”
Although Jim has retired, he will still be available to help Jason with an occasional call if necessary.
“Sometimes you do need that extra person, especially on house calls,” he said. “At this point he doesn’t really call me, he’s on his own. If he needs help, I’m a phone call away. He can always call me anytime.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com