Passport options reduced in SFC

Traveling out of the country might have dropped to significantly lower levels in light of pandemic-related restrictions, but if a St. Francois County resident still needs a passport, they’ll have fewer places to get one if they want to stay local.
The Park Hills Post Office still handles them by appointment only and takes passport photos, but two other county entities will no longer offer the service.
Last month, the St. Francois County Health Center, overwhelmed with coronavirus duties, announced it would give up processing passport applications.
Recently, Circuit Court Clerk Vicki Weible announced her office would no longer process passport applications and would not renew its passport agency license for next year.
“A long time ago, (retired circuit court clerk) Shirley Williford added it to this office as a convenience to the public,” Weible said. “And it was a nice money-maker for the time, one of the few options we had to make extra discretionary funds. Sometimes I would turn the money we made over to the county, sometimes we’d use it for office improvements like new desks or carpeting. We could make as much as $25,000 a year (from the fees).”
But now, with the advent of other fees generating revenue for the office, passports have reached the point of diminishing returns, becoming a time-consuming effort requiring annual training, application processing and clerical work that distract from the main mission of the circuit court clerk’s office, she said.
“We stopped processing applications last March, and now that we’re at Level Zero and not holding in-person hearings for the most part, I anticipate that when things open back up again, we’ll be extremely busy,” she said. Weible said she has encouraged other county offices to consider applying to become a passport agency.
So what’s a traveler to do? Those needing to renew their passports, even if they’re expired within five years, can start the process by visiting travel.state.gov.
Those who are applying for a passport for the first time or are applying on behalf of a child 16 years old or younger will have to make an appointment with the Park Hills Post Office to fill out the application, get a picture taken, present proof of identity and possibly fulfill additional requirements from the Federal State Department.
According to the State Department website, other locations in a 30-mile radius that process passport applications include De Soto Public Library, Ozark Regional Library in Ironton, Festus Public Library, Washington County Clerk’s Office, Fredericktown Post Office, Jefferson County Courthouse and Ste. Genevieve County Health Department. Of course, it’s always best to call ahead to determine hours of operation and passport services offered.
For some avid international travelers, they might keep tabs on their passport renewal, but COVID-19 travel restrictions are keeping them in-country.
“Right now, our passports are pretty worthless, there’s not but a handful of places you can go,” said Pam Watkins of Park Hills. “Mexico, Turkey, Croatia if you have a negative test. And things are changing all the time. Not many places you can go with a U.S. passport right now. I doubt I get to go to Germany in December.”
Watkins, a Mineral Area College employee, said the circuit court clerk’s office is where she obtained her passport a few years ago. She has coordinated previous out-of-country trips for small groups, and said she had to reschedule for Spring 2021 a group Ireland trip she planned for last spring.
“It’s killing me, I’ve had all these travel plans,” she said. “But I’m hopeful for spring.”
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
