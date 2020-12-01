Passport options reduced in SFC

Traveling out of the country might have dropped to significantly lower levels in light of pandemic-related restrictions, but if a St. Francois County resident still needs a passport, they’ll have fewer places to get one if they want to stay local.

The Park Hills Post Office still handles them by appointment only and takes passport photos, but two other county entities will no longer offer the service.

Last month, the St. Francois County Health Center, overwhelmed with coronavirus duties, announced it would give up processing passport applications.

Recently, Circuit Court Clerk Vicki Weible announced her office would no longer process passport applications and would not renew its passport agency license for next year.

“A long time ago, (retired circuit court clerk) Shirley Williford added it to this office as a convenience to the public,” Weible said. “And it was a nice money-maker for the time, one of the few options we had to make extra discretionary funds. Sometimes I would turn the money we made over to the county, sometimes we’d use it for office improvements like new desks or carpeting. We could make as much as $25,000 a year (from the fees).”