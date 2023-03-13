Desloge Alderman Pete Pasternak has earned the designation of Certified Municipal Official (CMO) from the Missouri Municipal League’s Municipal Governance Institute (MGI).

The MGI was created by the Missouri Municipal League’s board of directors to provide a training program focused on the important municipal areas that officials and professional staff need to know.

To achieve certification, a municipal official must complete 16 credit hours of training conducted or endorsed by the MGI.

Through his attendance at statewide and regional MGI-sanctioned educational events, Pasternak has received training in council meeting procedures, parliamentary procedures, the Missouri Open Meetings and Records Law, conflicts of interest, the State Ethics Law, duties of the mayor and council, tort liability, purchasing and bidding requirements, municipal revenues sources, personnel law, emergency management and budgeting.

“All MGI graduates spend many hours over several years attending workshops and lectures on the finer points of municipal government,” said Dan Ross, executive director of the Missouri Municipal League. “Earning the CMO designation is a significant achievement, and I commend our graduates for their dedication and motivation to become better informed and more effective municipal officials.”

The Missouri Municipal League was organized in 1934 and now serves more than 650 cities as the recognized voice for municipalities in Missouri. This voluntary membership program brings officials of cities and towns together in fellowship of public service that strengthens and guides local government in a progressive, responsible fashion. The primary purpose of the league is to promote understanding of municipal government and administration in Missouri and thereby advance the welfare of the people of this state.