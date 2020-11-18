Patient in mental hospital is latest COVID-19 victim in state-run facility

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the past five months, cases among employees and residents in more than a dozen mental health facilities and offices in Missouri have increased nearly tenfold, from 162 in mid-June to 1,384 as of Wednesday.

The Department of Mental Health said 272 employees and 98 residents are currently actively infected.

Within the state’s prison system, the Missouri Department of Corrections has reported 23 inmate deaths connected to the virus.

The Missouri Veterans Commission says at least 98 residents of its nursing homes have died from COVID-19 complications.

A surge in cases also is underway in two state-operated homes for juvenile offenders.

The Missouri Hills Youth Center in north St. Louis County has 33 active cases, while the Sears Youth Center in Poplar Bluff has 20.

