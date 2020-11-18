Patient in mental hospital is latest COVID-19 victim in state-run facility

Another resident of a state-run mental health facility has died from complications related to the coronavirus.
The Missouri Department of Mental Health reported Wednesday that a resident of the Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center in Farmington died from the virus, bringing the total number of fatalities to five.
It marks the first resident death since June.
Four employees within the agency also have died from COVID-19, but none since June.
Like other state-operated facilities, positive cases have spiked in recent weeks, bringing an increase in deaths to mental health facilities, prisons and veterans nursing homes.
In light of the pandemic’s impact on individuals in similar settings, the American Medical Association adopted a policy Tuesday aimed at preventing further spread of the disease, including increased access to personal protective equipment, more testing and sanitizing and safe quarantine protocols.
The new policy also said residents of the facilities should be prioritized in receiving access to safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines in the initial phases of distribution.
“Being incarcerated or detained should not be synonymous with being left totally vulnerable to COVID-19. These steps are vital to protect people and stop the spread of the virus,” Dr. Ilse R. Levin, an AMA board member, said in a statement.
Support Local Journalism
In the past five months, cases among employees and residents in more than a dozen mental health facilities and offices in Missouri have increased nearly tenfold, from 162 in mid-June to 1,384 as of Wednesday.
The Department of Mental Health said 272 employees and 98 residents are currently actively infected.
Within the state’s prison system, the Missouri Department of Corrections has reported 23 inmate deaths connected to the virus.
The Missouri Veterans Commission says at least 98 residents of its nursing homes have died from COVID-19 complications.
A surge in cases also is underway in two state-operated homes for juvenile offenders.
The Missouri Hills Youth Center in north St. Louis County has 33 active cases, while the Sears Youth Center in Poplar Bluff has 20.
The new AMA policy also supports calls for the medical release of people who are incarcerated on the basis of serious medical conditions and advanced age.
“Given that physicians are required to determine medical eligibility for potential candidates for compassionate release, it is vital that the criteria for eligibility is clear to physicians so they feel comfortable determining if someone meets the criteria without fear of liability,” Levin said.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has previously said he does not support the idea of releasing prisoners to lower inmate densities in the state’s 20 correctional facilities.
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Randall Williams earlier confirmed that prison inmates will be among those receiving the first wave of vaccines.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.