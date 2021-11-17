Perryville man honored with Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame induction

State Reps. Rick Francis, R-Perryville, and Dale Wright, R-Farmington, recently announced the induction of James (Jim) Eddleman into the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame.

The Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame, established in 2019, recognizes individuals who served in the military and continued to contribute to their communities, state, and nation in various arenas — civil and public service, professional distinction, volunteer work and advocating for veterans.

Eddleman, a Perryville resident, was one of six people nominated for the 2021 class of Veterans Hall of Fame inductees. Eddleman was drafted into the army in 1966, where he fought in the Tet Offensive. As a vehicle driver, he transported the severely wounded to medevac helicopters. The experience had a profound impact on him, and as he worked to save lives, he promised himself that, if he survived, he would find a way to honor his fallen comrades.

Upon returning home, Eddleman ultimately kept his promise by donating 47 acres and their savings to build the Missouri National Veterans Memorial in Perryville. The dream became a reality when the MNVM officially opened in May 2019, featuring a full-sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., along with a welcoming center and museum. Eddleman now serves as part of the board and continues volunteering in Perry County.

For all of his work, the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame recognized Eddleman at a ceremony held at the Missouri State Capitol on Oct. 29, as more than a dozen family and friends stood in attendance. Eddleman was presented with an award plaque and medal by Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, as well as a House Resolution presented by Francis and Wright and a Senate Resolution.

“It was an honor and a privilege to be present as Mr. Eddleman received this great recognition,” Wright said. “His service to our country, and his love for his community and our veterans is an example of what it truly means to honor our men and women in service, and what it means to be a proud American.

"We congratulate him on such distinguished service, and cannot thank him enough for all that he has done for his community, our state, and our veterans.”

