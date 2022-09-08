 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peterson gives SFC Prop P update

County Commission

St. Francois County Treasurer Parks Peterson, right, recently provided an update on Prop P.

 Mark Marberry

With the passing of Prop P. in St. Francois County in the Aug. 2 election, there are more steps to take to actually receive the tax revenue and convert it into more sheriff deputies and equipment.

Treasurer Parks Peterson spoke about what was necessary to start the collection of taxes and when it would begin.

It was originally thought the collections would begin on Jan. 1, however Peterson talked to the Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) and determined that it may actually start in October.

“The day after it was approved, we got on top of it,” he said. “Before this, most people had not heard of a use tax and we were the same way. We called the DOR and they sent us a packet that we had to send back by Aug. 17. The paperwork was all about the election, how the votes ended up and how the wording is.”

Peterson said that his office and the county clerk’s office checked the documents that DOR required from the county three to four times for any potential errors and to make sure they conformed to DOR’s needs.

“I am proud of our team here,” he said. “The county clerk’s office were a lot of help. We sent it off a week early as certified mail to make sure.”

To be able to start collecting the tax in October instead of January is a big deal to Peterson.

“What happens in that last quarter? We are going into that Black Friday and Cyber Monday," he said.

Peterson cautions patience on collecting the taxes and upgrading the sheriff’s department. The effects are not going to be overnight.

“People are going to expect us to have 15 deputies hired,” he said. “I remind people that we have to collect these funds. We were projecting over $1 million, but that’s over a year, not in the first month.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

