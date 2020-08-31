Peterson sworn in as new councilman

The Farmington City Council approved a city tax rate for the fiscal year beginning in October and swore in a new council member when it met in regular session Aug. 24 at city hall.
The new Ward 2 councilman was sworn in to fill the vacancy left following the resignation of Councilman Dennis Robinson who, along with his wife, was moving to another part of the state to be closer to family.
At the top of the meeting, Farmington businessman Harry Peterson, who was appointed to the post by Mayor Larry Forsythe, was led in the oath of office by City Clerk Ashley Bischoff.
After the brief ceremony, the council approved the meeting’s agenda and moved directly into a public hearing on the establishment of a municipal tax rate for fiscal year 2021.
According to city ordinance, the city’s tax rate is determined by dividing the amount of revenue required for budgetary expenses through the current assessed valuation of property. The result is multiplied by 100, so the tax rate is expressed in cents per $100 valuation. Tax rates are subject to approval by the state auditor and may be revised to reflect required changes.
City Finance Department Head Michelle Daniel explained that there was a change made in the tax rate the council would be voting on later in the meeting.
“I will start by mentioning that the tax rate has been revised from what was initially published in our initial publication for the public hearing,” she said. “We used the June 30, 2020, assessed valuation and the state auditor used the July 28, 2020, assessed valuation, which had a decrease in our total assessed valuation of about $500,000.”
This change resulted in the city council being asked to approve a tax rate of $0.4075 on each $100 valuation. There were no comments made by the public during the hearing and the council unanimously approved the new tax rate later in the meeting.
In other action by the council, Mayor Forsythe presented a proclamation recognizing Constitution Week to Chairman Pat Colyer of the Sarah Barton Murphy Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Resolutions were approved authoring the mayor to enter into and execute a contract with Agricycle Inc. for 2020 city farm grinding; and the sale of the Quarry Street property. Also, Jeneen McEntire, Donna Womack, Brandon Scheldt and Jymie Lilley were approved by the council to serve a three-year term on the Library Advisory Board that will expire in June 2023.
The board also approved an ordinance changing the classification of the Zone District at 1001 Weber Road.
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com
