Peterson sworn in as new councilman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Farmington City Council approved a city tax rate for the fiscal year beginning in October and swore in a new council member when it met in regular session Aug. 24 at city hall.

The new Ward 2 councilman was sworn in to fill the vacancy left following the resignation of Councilman Dennis Robinson who, along with his wife, was moving to another part of the state to be closer to family.

At the top of the meeting, Farmington businessman Harry Peterson, who was appointed to the post by Mayor Larry Forsythe, was led in the oath of office by City Clerk Ashley Bischoff.

After the brief ceremony, the council approved the meeting’s agenda and moved directly into a public hearing on the establishment of a municipal tax rate for fiscal year 2021.

According to city ordinance, the city’s tax rate is determined by dividing the amount of revenue required for budgetary expenses through the current assessed valuation of property. The result is multiplied by 100, so the tax rate is expressed in cents per $100 valuation. Tax rates are subject to approval by the state auditor and may be revised to reflect required changes.

City Finance Department Head Michelle Daniel explained that there was a change made in the tax rate the council would be voting on later in the meeting.