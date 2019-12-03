{{featured_button_text}}
Peterson runs for Treasurer

Farmington resident Parks Peterson has announced his candidacy to run in 2020 for St. Francois County treasurer as a Republican.

Parks Peterson has announced his candidacy for St. Francois County treasurer in the August 2020 primary.

“Kerry Glore has done a great job as the county treasurer,” he said. “Upon hearing of her retirement, I felt like it was time to utilize my background, education and desire to make a difference in this community. Kerry has a strong team, and I would like the opportunity to work with them to continue the success of St. Francois County.”

A St. Francois County native, Peterson will run as a Republican. A 2008 Farmington graduate, he went on to study at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, where he attended on a football scholarship. After obtaining a Bachelor’s Degree in General Business in 2012, he enrolled in the Master of Business Administration (MBA) program. In 2013 he graduated from Lindenwood with a Master’s Degree in Finance.

Peterson, the son of Chip and Debbie Peterson, has eight years of banking experience, including serving as teller, credit analyst, loan officer and assistant vice president at First State Community Bank (FSCB) in Farmington. He is an active member of several community organizations, including the St. Francois County Rotary Club, Farmington Elks, and FSCB Cares Committee. He also works alongside his family in various community service projects, including volunteering at the CiCi’s Christmas dinner for more than 17 years.

“I have watched this county grow in many ways, and I would love to do my part to help the county continue to succeed,” he said. “I believe my education, community banking experience, and the strong work ethic I have acquired over the years will allow me to make a positive impact in St. Francois County as county treasurer.”

A resident of Farmington, Peterson, 30, is engaged to Paige Gallagher and is an ardent St. Louis Blues fan.

“Being at FSCB opened my eyes to servicing the community, and trying to impact the community any way I can. I’ve lived here since I was one, except when I was at college.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

