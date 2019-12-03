Parks Peterson has announced his candidacy for St. Francois County treasurer in the August 2020 primary.
“Kerry Glore has done a great job as the county treasurer,” he said. “Upon hearing of her retirement, I felt like it was time to utilize my background, education and desire to make a difference in this community. Kerry has a strong team, and I would like the opportunity to work with them to continue the success of St. Francois County.”
A St. Francois County native, Peterson will run as a Republican. A 2008 Farmington graduate, he went on to study at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, where he attended on a football scholarship. After obtaining a Bachelor’s Degree in General Business in 2012, he enrolled in the Master of Business Administration (MBA) program. In 2013 he graduated from Lindenwood with a Master’s Degree in Finance.
Peterson, the son of Chip and Debbie Peterson, has eight years of banking experience, including serving as teller, credit analyst, loan officer and assistant vice president at First State Community Bank (FSCB) in Farmington. He is an active member of several community organizations, including the St. Francois County Rotary Club, Farmington Elks, and FSCB Cares Committee. He also works alongside his family in various community service projects, including volunteering at the CiCi’s Christmas dinner for more than 17 years.
You have free articles remaining.
“I have watched this county grow in many ways, and I would love to do my part to help the county continue to succeed,” he said. “I believe my education, community banking experience, and the strong work ethic I have acquired over the years will allow me to make a positive impact in St. Francois County as county treasurer.”
A resident of Farmington, Peterson, 30, is engaged to Paige Gallagher and is an ardent St. Louis Blues fan.
“Being at FSCB opened my eyes to servicing the community, and trying to impact the community any way I can. I’ve lived here since I was one, except when I was at college.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.