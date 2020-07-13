Petition seeks audit of IML finances

“Only very minor bookkeeping discrepancies were (found) during the audit process and corrective suggestions were made, which the city heeded to,” the letter stated. “However the city took a substantial hit of $16,000 and the cost of the city to pay for that audit took funds that were desperately needed to maintain our city.”

The group’s website says they are concerned that the city is going downhill.

“Iron Mountain Lake is a wonderful community with beautiful natural resources,” the website states. “However, the city and its amenities have been going downhill and wasting away over the past several years. The roads, bridges, dam and lake are in terrible disrepair. Reviews of the city's records seem to indicate that there are inconsistencies in the finance reporting and the city is not being managed effectively. In fact, it appears that the city is bankrupt.”

Ward 1 Alderman Bill Terpening, who was just reelected, has served on the city board for two years. He said he has seen nothing but transparency from the city in regards to its finances and bookkeeping during his time.

“It would create a negative impact on the city if this petition were to go through,” Terpening added.